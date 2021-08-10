Cancel
Interact, The First Interactive, Community-Driven Conference For Engineering Leaders

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 30th, Dev Interrupted will host their first community-driven conference, INTERACT. Featuring 4 VPs of Engineering, 2 CEOs, and 1 CTO, this free, virtual event is geared towards engineering team leads, VPs, and CTOs looking to improve themselves and their teams.

Sponsored by LinearB, in partnership with DZone and daily.dev, INTERACT features success stories and failures scaling teams from engineering leaders.

Attendees have the opportunity to listen and participate in continuous improvement conversations with industry leaders, learn lessons about building and scaling your technical organization, take part in unique post-session Q&As, and more. INTERACT features a live taping of the Dev Interrupted podcast , the chance to network with the speakers in our 1500+ engineering leadership Discord , and interaction with our community of engineering team leaders and developers.

Speakers include:

  • Maria Gutierrez - VP of Engineering, Twitter
  • Einat Orr - CEO & Co-Founder, Treeverse
  • Yaron Inger - CTO, LightRicks
  • Amir Hozez - VP of R&D, Intsights
  • Eyal Levy - VP of R&D, BigID
  • Ori Keren - CEO & Co-Founder, LinearB
  • Dan Lines - COO & Co-Founder, LinearB
  • Henrik Gütle - GM, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Canada
  • Helen Beal - DevOps Institute Chief Ambassador
  • Nick Hodges - Dev Advocate, Dev Interrupted

Immediately following the event, join our community for a Discord afterparty hosted by Dzone .

For more information and to register for INTERACT, visit devinterrupted.com

About Dev Interrupted Dev Interrupted is the premier community for software engineering leadership and continuous improvement with a weekly podcast, a Discord Community of 1,500+ engineering leaders, monthly events, articles, videos, and more.

About LinearB Software Delivery Intelligence (SDI) helps dev teams continuously improve by turning insight into action. Unlike top-down engineering metrics tools which become shelf-ware, LinearB's dev-first platform reduces bottlenecks and accelerates delivery. Activate Software Delivery Intelligence for your dev team in 5 minutes and cut your Cycle Time in half after 90 days at linearb.io.

About DZone DZone.com is the trusted resource that developers, engineers, and architects turn to for learning new skills, solving software development problems, and staying on top of tech.

About daily.dev The fastest growing online community for developers to stay updated on the best developer news. Together they supercharge developers' knowledge and empower better software.

Media Contact:Jayme Stocker PR Jayme Stocker jaymestockerpr@gmail.com(206) 962-7159

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interact-the-first-interactive-community-driven-conference-for-engineering-leaders-301352693.html

SOURCE LinearB

Kryon Integrates With Citrix To Empower RPA Scalability

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon ®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, today announced a new native integration with Citrix environments to support greater scalability of automation in the workplace. The integration will provide a seamless user experience for developing and executing any automation task on a Citrix server, especially for remote workers.

