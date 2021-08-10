Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Vietnam Cloud Service Market Report 2021: Accelerating Digital Transformation Driving Growth - Forecast To 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vietnam Cloud Service Market, By Service Type (Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service), By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By End Use Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnamese Cloud Service Market stood at USD 196.11 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 18.88% until 2026

The growth in the Vietnamese Cloud Service Market is driven by accelerating digital transformation all across the country. The cloud service is an internet-based service which has a wide range of services delivered on demand to companies and customers over the internet. Cloud services are fully managed by cloud computing vendors and service providers.

They're made available to customers from the servers of the providers to eliminate the need for an organization to host the applications on its own on-premise servers. These services are designed to provide easy, affordable access to applications and resources, without the need for internal infrastructure or hardware. The extensive use of cloud computing in various sectors including private organizations, government, retail, healthcare, education, among others is anticipated to act as a catalyst in the growth of the Vietnamese Cloud Service Market.Based on service type, the market can be segmented into Infrastructure as a Service, Platform as a Service and Software as a Service. Infrastructure as a Service dominated the market in 2020 with a market share of 41.74% owing to its high scalability, cost-effectiveness, pay-on-demand for utilities, location independence, redundancy and the security of the user's data. With strong reliability on Infrastructure as a Service, the infrastructure of the organization does not get affected if the Internet fails or if any hardware component fails.Based on type, the market can be divided into Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud. The Public Cloud segment dominated the market in 2020 with a market share of 65.44% owing to its lower costs, no maintenance and near-unlimited scalability with on demand resources.

But the Hybrid Cloud is the fastest growing segment and is forecast to grow at the swiftest pace until 2026. The growth of the hybrid cloud is due to its better support for a remote workforce and improved security and risk management along with the accessibility of multiple vendors and platforms by a single user.On the basis of end-use application, Corporates/Private Organizations dominated the Vietnamese Cloud Service Market with the market share of 41.14% in 2020. This growth is due to the growing need for security and safety of the official data of various organizations across the country.

On the basis of region, Northern Vietnam dominated the Vietnam Cloud Service Market with a market share of 44.92% in 2020 owing to its accelerated urbanization and digital transformation.Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new service plans to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and development of new innovative services.

Some of the major players operating in the Vietnam Cloud Service Market include

  • FPT Corporation
  • Viettel-CHT Ltd Co
  • CMC Corporation
  • IBM Vietnam Company Ltd
  • Microsoft Vietnam Limited Liability Company
  • Amazon Web Services Vietnam Company Limited
  • Mat Bao Corporation
  • NTC Cloud Computing Company Limited
  • SAP Vietnam Co Ltd
  • HPT Vietnam Corporation
  • Google LLC
  • Salesforcecom, Inc

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2019
  • Base Year: 2020
  • Estimated Year: 2021
  • Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Vietnam Cloud Service Market, By Service Type:

  • Infrastructure as a Service
  • Platform as a Service
  • Software as a Service

Vietnam Cloud Service Market, By Type:

  • Public Cloud
  • Private Cloud
  • Hybrid Cloud

Vietnam Cloud Service Market, By End-Use Application:

  • Corporates/Private Organizations
  • BFSI
  • Government & Defense
  • Retail
  • Healthcare
  • Academic & Education Institutions
  • Others

Vietnam Cloud Service Market, By Region:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam

Competitive Landscape:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Vietnamese Cloud Service Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lkg2vr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vietnam-cloud-service-market-report-2021-accelerating-digital-transformation-driving-growth---forecast-to-2026-301352496.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
40K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Service#Cloud Computing#Market Competition#Cloud Infrastructure#Private Cloud#End Use Application#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#The Hybrid Cloud#Ibm Vietnam Company Ltd#Vietnam Co Ltd#Inc Report Scope#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Related
Softwareatlantanews.net

Data Loss Prevention Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2026 | GTB Technologies, Cisco Systems, Symantec

The latest independent research document on Global Data Loss Prevention examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Data Loss Prevention study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Data Loss Prevention market report advocates analysis of Zecurion, CA Technologies, Inc., GTB Technologies, Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, Websense, Trend Micro Incorporated, Trustwave Holdings, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Inc. & Digital Guardian and Inc..
Softwareatlantanews.net

Hyperconverged Integrated System Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, NetApp, Pivot3

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Hyperconverged Integrated System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Simplivity Corporation, Nutanix, NetApp Inc., Scale Computing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, VMware, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. & Pivot3 etc.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Banking Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with IBM, Misys, Infosys, Comarch

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Banking Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Temenos Group, Accenture., Comarch, NetSuite Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Deltek, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Capgemini, IBM Corporation, Sopra Banking, Misys, SAP SE, Turnkey Lender, Oracle Corporation, Strategic Information Technology & Infosys Limited etc.
Technologyaithority.com

CORRECTING and REPLACING Capital Online Selects Juniper Networks to Accelerate Cloud Business Transformation to Support Global Business Growth

Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that Capital Online, a global data center and cloud service provider, selected Juniper Networks to build an expanded network infrastructure to support its ever-growing cloud business while simplifying network operations management through automation. China’s cloud computing industry has experienced robust growth...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Cloud Automation Market Future Growth Outlook | IBM, CA Technologies, Computer Sciences

The latest research on "Global Cloud Automation Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Big data as a service Market Bigger Than Expected | Amazon Web Services, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), IBM Corporation

Big data as a service Market by Solution Type (Hadoop-as-a-Service, Data-as-a-Service, and Data Analytics-as-a-Service), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Big data as a service market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Big data as a service market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Lactoferrin Market Report 2021: Increasing Awareness Of Healthy Dietary Superfood Ingredients Is Expected To Accelerate Growth - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lactoferrin Market - Analysis By Application, Function, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Lactoferrin Market was valued at USD 514.13 Million in...
Softwareatlantanews.net

Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 147.82 Mn Growth In Digital Caliper Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model | Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the Digital Caliper Market to grow by $ 147.82 mn at 6.03% during 2021-2025. Dorsey Metrology International, Draper Tools Ltd., Fowler High Precision Inc., Guilin Guanglu Measuring Instrument Co. Ltd, Helios-Preisse, GmbH, Hexagon AB, Hornady,iGaging, Mitutoyo Corp., The L.S. Starrett Co. are few of the major players.
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

Network Automation Configuration Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, NetBrain

Latest report on the global Network Automation Configuration market suggests a positive growth rate in the coming years. Analysts have studied the historical data and compared it with the current market scenario to determine the trajectory this market will take in the coming years. The investigative approach taken to understand the various aspects of the market is aimed at giving the readers a holistic view of the global Network Automation Configuration market. The research report provides an exhaustive research report that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market.
Energy Industrydataversity.net

Power Outages at Public Cloud Data Centers: How to Mitigate Risks

Click to learn more about author Ashok Sharma. A public cloud is a computing facility that makes resources accessible by service providers for the community through the internet. Resources include storage capabilities, applications, or virtual machines. Public cloud allows for scalability and sharing of resources that would be impossible for a single organization.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Software Assurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, Software Assurance Marketplace, Mitel

The latest independent research document on Software Assurance examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Software Assurance study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Software Assurance market report advocates analysis of Microsoft, Software Assurance Marketplace(SWAMP), Mitel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), GrammaTech, Meteor Telecommunications, Infogain.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Dock And Yard Management Systems Market To Reach $7.3 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Dock and Yard Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Technologybostonnews.net

Mobility Managed Services Market 2021 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution | AT&T, Fujitsu, IBM

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Mobility Managed Services Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Mobility Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsInfoworld

Forrester Report: Data Center and Colocation Market Trends in 2021

As enterprises continue to focus on data-centric architectures and connected data communities to address data gravity, increasing costs, security concerns, cloud migrations, latency problems, interconnection optimization and other challenges, a new Forrester report provides additional insight on how leading organizations are differentiating themselves in the rapidly accelerating digital economy. How...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Micro-segmentation Solutions Market Set For Next Leg Of Growth | Cisco, Unisys, Juniper Networks, VMware

The ' Micro-segmentation Solutions market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Micro-segmentation Solutions market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro-segmentation Solutions market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
TechnologyCIO

Cloud Native: A Strategy for The Future of Business

During the past two decades, cloud-based computing has evolved from a fringe concept to become an established IT model that sits at the center of most digital transformation initiatives. However, there are a wide variety of “cloud” offerings, with some much more impactful than others. Furthermore, many organizations continue to struggle when moving from legacy IT applications and environments to modern cloud deployments.
Technologyaithority.com

VMware Accelerates Healthcare Providers’ Adoption Of Cloud Services

GE Healthcare’s OnWatch Network Edge Leverages VMware SD-WAN to Seamlessly Deliver Cloud-Hosted Services to Healthcare Providers. In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy