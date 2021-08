Intense sports day this Thursday. If in the morning the protagonism was taken by two of the athletes of the Spanish National Team that participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games, Sandra Sánchez and Alberto Ginés, when they won the coveted gold, at the end of the afternoon it was Leo messi the one who has taken the witness. After several weeks of incognito regarding his future, this Thursday, August 5, the future of the player has finally been revealed, confirming his departure from FC Barcelona.