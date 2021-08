The ribbon cutting ceremony for the Belvidere Pocket Park in Central City was celebrated on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 5 p.m. The park is located between the Belvidere and City Hall on Nevada Street. The park was made possible by generous funding from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Revitalizing Main Street and AARP Community Challenge grants and technical assistance from Colorado Main Street Program. Recognizing a need to provide outdoor spaces to the public and advocate vacant space, Central City Main Street organization and the Belvidere Foundation initiated the idea of a pocket park in the downtown core.