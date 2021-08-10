Cancel
Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

BRIDGING FINANCE INC., DAVID SHARPE, BRIDGING INCOME FUND LP, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT FUND LP, BRIDGING INCOME RSP FUND, BRIDGING MID-MARKET DEBT RSP FUND, BRIDGING PRIVATE DEBT INSTITUTIONAL LP, BRIDGING REAL ESTATE LENDING FUND LP, BRIDGING SMA 1 LP, BRIDGING INFRASTRUCTURE FUND LP, and BRIDGING INDIGENOUS IMPACT FUND, File No. 2021-15

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Commission issued an Order in the above named matter.

A copy of the Order dated August 10, 2021 is available at www.osc.ca

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARYGRACE KNAKOWSKISECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

Aphria Inc. Securities Class Action: Leave To Proceed Under The Ontario Securities Act Granted And Global Class Certified

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 6, 2021, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the plaintiff in Vecchio Longo Consulting Services Inc. v. Aphria Inc. et. al. (Court file No. CV-19-00614086-00CP) (the " Action") leave to proceed, with a global securities class action for misrepresentations pursuant to section 138.3 of the Ontario Securities Act against Aphria Inc. and its former officers and directors Victor Neufeld and Cole Cacciavillani (the " Aphria Defendants"). In the same decision, the Court certified this secondary market shareholder claim as a class proceeding (the " Secondary Market Claim"), and appointed Vecchio Longo Consulting Services Inc. as representative plaintiff.
New York Times lawyers accidentally releases 'private strategy memo' to newly-formed staff union: report

Lawyers for The New York Times reportedly shared a memo that wasn't meant to be seen by a newly-formed union made up of hundreds of staffers amid contentious negotiations. The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that Michael Lebowich, a partner at the firm Proskauer Rose, sent an email titled "Tech Organizing Unit Scope Decision Options" to his colleagues as well as Times senior vice president and deputy general counsel Andrew Gutterman, which according to the Beast "laid out options for how the paper could respond to recent efforts by tech and product staffers to form a union."
Ryan Specialty Group Provides Notice Of Data Security Incident

Ryan Specialty Group, LLC ("Ryan Specialty") is providing notice of a recent data security incident. The following notice provides information about the incident, Ryan Specialty's response, and resources available to help individuals protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it necessary to do so. What Happened?On or about...
LEGAL NOTICE OF EVIDENTIARY HEARING INDIANA UTILITY REGULATORY COMMISSION CAUSE NO.

PETITION OF FOUNTAINTOWN GAS COMPANY, INC. FOR APPROVAL OF CHANGES IN ITS GAS COST ADJUSTMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH I.C. 8-1-2-42(g) Notice is hereby given that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will conduct a public Evidentiary Hearing in the above-captioned Cause in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, commencing at 11:00 a.m. on September 13, 2021. This hearing is open to the public.
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED.
CPP Investments Reports Ownership of Common Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Private Holdings Inc. (together with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, "CPP Investments"), has acquired 85,504,023 common shares (the "Common Shares") of CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC") as part of a distribution of Common Shares held by certain unaffiliated third-party investment funds completed on August 12, 2021 (the "Distribution").
Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund Declares Monthly Distribution For August Of $0.0530 Per Unit

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Ridgewood Canadian Investment Grade Bond Fund is pleased to announce that a cash distribution of $0.0530 per unit has been declared. The monthly distribution equates to an annualized distribution rate of 5.30% on an initial subscription price of $12.00 per unit. The distribution is payable on September 15, 2021 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.
Finra targets options trading in latest exam sweep

The regulator is probing how brokerages approve and monitor options trading for customers and is requesting information pertaining to self-directed accounts and accounts in which a registered representative made recommendations. Finra is looking into brokerage firms’ practices related to options accounts. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. announced Tuesday that...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Investment In Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ("Stable Road" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRAC; SRACW; SRACU) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-06287, is on behalf of all purchasers of Stable Road securities (the "Class") between October 7, 2020 and July 13, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
IMCO appoints Rossitsa Stoyanova as Chief Investment Officer

Stoyanova replaces outgoing CIO Jean Michel and will lead world class investment team. TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) today announced that Rossitsa Stoyanova has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, effective September 13, 2021. She reports to President & Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark and will be based in IMCO's Toronto office.
Hywin Holdings Names Former Citigroup Investment Banker As Chief Financial Officer

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", "Hywin", or the "Company", NASDAQ: HYW), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today announced its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Wai Lok (Lawrence) to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective on August 12, 2021, as the Company further bolsters its commitment to international standards of corporate governance and shareholder value, following its successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on NASDAQ in March.
Manulife Investment Management acquires U.S. timberlands for impact-first investment

Allocates 89,800 acres of forested land in Maine for carbon sequestration and storage helping progress Manulife's climate action plan. BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management company, today announced the acquisition of 89,800 acres of timberland in the U.S. state of Maine. The impact-first investment was made on behalf of John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A), and its parent, Manulife (collectively "Manulife"). The acquisition is an opportunity for Manulife to integrate natural climate solutions into its investment decisions and work towards its climate action plan.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates NortonLifeLock Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. ("NortonLifeLock" or the "Company") (NLOK) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by Avast Plc ("Avast") (LSE: AVST). Under the terms of the agreement, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive for each Avast share held: $7.61 in cash and 0.0302 of a NortonLifeLock share ("Majority Cash Option"), representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.34 based upon NortonLifeLock's August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15; or as an alternative to the Majority Cash Option, Avast Shareholders (other than those resident in a restricted jurisdiction) may elect to receive for each Avast share held: $2.37 in cash and 0.1937 of a NortonLifeLock share, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $7.05 based upon NortonLifeLock's August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15 . Avast shareholders who do not positively elect to receive the Majority Stock Option will receive the Majority Cash Option. Upon completion of the merger, and subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% (if all Avast shareholders, other than the Avast directors who hold Avast shares, receive the Majority Cash Option) and approximately 26% (if all Avast shareholders elect for the Majority Stock Option) of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is valued at between approximately $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending on Avast shareholders' elections.

