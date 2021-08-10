Notice From The Office Of The Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. ("NortonLifeLock" or the "Company") (NLOK) - Get Report in connection with the Company's proposed acquisition by Avast Plc ("Avast") (LSE: AVST). Under the terms of the agreement, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive for each Avast share held: $7.61 in cash and 0.0302 of a NortonLifeLock share ("Majority Cash Option"), representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.34 based upon NortonLifeLock's August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15; or as an alternative to the Majority Cash Option, Avast Shareholders (other than those resident in a restricted jurisdiction) may elect to receive for each Avast share held: $2.37 in cash and 0.1937 of a NortonLifeLock share, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $7.05 based upon NortonLifeLock's August 10, 2021 closing price of $24.15 . Avast shareholders who do not positively elect to receive the Majority Stock Option will receive the Majority Cash Option. Upon completion of the merger, and subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% (if all Avast shareholders, other than the Avast directors who hold Avast shares, receive the Majority Cash Option) and approximately 26% (if all Avast shareholders elect for the Majority Stock Option) of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is valued at between approximately $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion, depending on Avast shareholders' elections.