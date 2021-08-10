Cancel
Madison, WI

Driver crashes into MPD squad car, nearly hits officer on East Washington Ave.

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer was nearly struck by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue while conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle, authorities said. According to an incident report, an officer with the city’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Marquette Street around 7:45 a.m. The speeding vehicle pulled over into the bus lane, and the officer did the same.

www.wglr.com

