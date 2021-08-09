Cancel
Pinal County, AZ

Looking Back 8/11/2021

By Aaron Dorman
pinalcentral.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenager Eric Daniels finished second in the Coolidge City Council election, securing his seat on the City Council come December. Ahead of Daniels was incumbent Stee Hudson, who led the way with over 1,000 votes. The third spot, although close, appeared as if it would go to incumbent Jacque Hendrie-Henry. Daniels thanked his campaign team for putting in long hours and getting his message out. Despite his youth, Daniels said he wanted people to know him as a serious candidate who would work hard.

