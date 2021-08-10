Cancel
Congress & Courts

Senate’s Huge Infrastructure Bill Could Significantly Impact Hunters and Anglers

By Sage Marshall
Field & Stream
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 10, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will directly affect hunters and anglers across the country. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which received bipartisan support, includes funding earmarked specifically for conservation and environmental remediation projects, as well as infrastructure improvements that could improve public land access in many places.

