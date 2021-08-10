Senate’s Huge Infrastructure Bill Could Significantly Impact Hunters and Anglers
On August 10, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will directly affect hunters and anglers across the country. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which received bipartisan support, includes funding earmarked specifically for conservation and environmental remediation projects, as well as infrastructure improvements that could improve public land access in many places.www.fieldandstream.com
Comments / 38