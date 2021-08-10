Senate’s Huge Infrastructure Bill Could Significantly Impact Hunters and Anglers

After months of negotiations within the Senate, it finally approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal by a 69-30 vote on Tuesday. According to the White House, the package includes nearly $550 billion in new spending and could mean millions of new jobs over the next decade through federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities. The next step is for the House of Representatives to review the bill, so there will likely be many hurdles ahead.