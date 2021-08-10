Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseville, MN

Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Just Posted a Sad Update

By Curt St. John
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been following the case of the Colorado marmot who unknowingly stowed away on a trip back to Minnesota, we have some sad news for you. Everyone always likes to see a happy ending, but that's not always possible. Especially when you're a wildlife rehabilitation center here in Minnesota (that'd be the Minnesota Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville or WRC, btw) and you're trying to help a displaced rodent who mistakenly hitched a ride here to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

kroc.com

Comments / 0

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseville, MN
State
Minnesota State
Roseville, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
State
Colorado State
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Roseville, MN
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Rehabilitation#Wrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Security Shot of Bakery Tip Jar Suspect in Duluth Minnesota

Someone stole the tips from a new business in Duluth, Minnesota. What a disappointing and disheartening experierience for a brand new bakery. Duluth followers, if anyone sees or knows this gem of a man, he stole all of the cashiers hard earned tips today and was caught on camera. 3:51pm in the Miller Hill Mall.
Iowa StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Inspiring Freedom Rock Tour of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin a Must-See

The Freedom Rock® Tour is one of the amazing ways to thank our veterans. The original Freedom Rock was first established by artist Ray 'Bubba' Sorensen in which a new painting would hail on a 60+ ton boulder each year, and while painting murals across the country Sorensen had the idea of spreading the message of The Freedom Rock to other small communities across Iowa.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

30 Items Visitors Should Get as a Gift When They Fly to Minnesota

You know how people visiting Hawaii get a necklace of flowers when they get off of a plane? Well, if Minnesota started giving its visitors that fly into MSP a gift, what should that treasured item of thanks be? I asked that question and so far have received over 600 responses to that little question. Some of the responses are really funny...and honestly, pretty accurate. Look through the list below and see how many you would give a thumbs up to.
Posted by
106.9 KROC

Accidental Shooting Claims Young Life in Northern Minnesota

Bena, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Sheriff in northwestern Meinnesota's Cass County today reported a tragic accidental shooting. A News Release issued by Sheriff Tom Burch says deputies were called to a home in Bena just before 4 o'clock this morning and were told a three-year-old girl had been shot. Family members were rushing the child to a hospital in nearby Deer River when they were intercepted by an ambulance crew, who attempted live-saving measures before the girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bena is located about halfway between Bemidji and Grand Rapids on Lake Winnibigoshish.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Want to Earn an Average of $73,000 a Year in Minnesota? This Job is Hiring

If you're looking for a new job, this one pays an average of $73,000 a year-- and they're hiring right now in Minnesota. There are LOTS of employers all across the country and here in Minnesota, who are looking to hire more employees. But this employer boasts generous federal retirement benefits along with an average salary of $73,000 a year. And, yes, they're hiring right now here in Minnesota.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

65 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021

The Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is coming up super quickly. I'm extremely excited to get back to the Minnesota State Fair this year (I'm a huge fan in case you can't tell). In anticipation of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair coming up, I decided to do a little research about all of the food that you can get at the fair ON A STICK. Because that's one thing we love most about the fair, all of the unnecessary food that ends up on a stick for fun!
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Teachers Can Score a Free Gift from Local Business

Nalu Float in Rochester, Minnesota Giving Teachers, Mentors, and Youth Counselors a free float. We are less than a month before school starts and I know the nerves are already starting for kids and parents. I also know teachers that have been working hard in their classrooms already to get things ready for the new year...however that ends up looking. Well, one Rochester, Minnesota business, Nalu Float, has stepped up for our teachers, mentors, and youth counselors and wants to give them a gift to enjoy before the busyness of the new school year starts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy