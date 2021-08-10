Cancel
Nebraska State

Nebraska Sens. Fischer, Sasse on opposite sides of vote on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

By Ryan Hoffman
Omaha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska’s two Republican senators cast differing votes on a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan passed by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday. Sen. Deb Fischer was among the 69 senators who voted in favor of the bill, while Sen. Ben Sasse voted alongside 29 other senators — all Republicans — opposing the bill. The package includes funding for roads, broadband internet, water pipes and public works systems.

