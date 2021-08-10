Cancel
New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires after 11 seasons

By Matt Fitzgerald
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobinson was the 32nd overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft from Florida State. Although he failed to meet high expectations to begin his career in New Orleans and was something of a journeyman, obviously Robinson stuck around long enough to carve out a respectable NFL tenure.

