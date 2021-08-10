New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires after 11 seasons

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed free agent RB Devonta Freeman, it was announced by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis. Freeman, 5-8, 206, is a seven-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (103rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State. In seven seasons for Atlanta (2014-19) and the New York Giants (2020), the Miami, Fla. native has played in 82 regular season games with 63 starts, carrying 1,005 times for 4,144 yards (4.1 avg.) with 33 touchdowns, while catching 264 passes for 2,073 yards and 11 touchdowns for 6,217 total yards from scrimmage. In five postseason starts for Atlanta, he carried 67 times for 235 yards with three touchdowns and caught 16 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns.