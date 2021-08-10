Cattaraugus County Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

Update from Judge Cowan: It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13th, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.