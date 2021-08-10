Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cattaraugus County, NY

Cattaraugus County Announces 11 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,853 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include six in the southeast part of the county, three in the southwest part of the county, and two in the northeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the CDC's level of community transmission for the county has decreased from substantial to moderate. The county's seven-day average infection rate (2.9%) and number of people in quarantine (303) have increased, while the number of hospitalizations (4) and active cases (57) remain unchanged. Along with the county's 57 active cases, 5,687 have recovered and 109 have died. As of Tuesday, 165,287 tests have been administered, and there have been 159,434 negative test results.

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Coronavirus
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
Cattaraugus County, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Health Department recommends masking for students this fall

The 2021-22 school year is approaching as the delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more present in the Thumb. The Huron County Health Department is working to make sure local schools are ready for that challenge. In a letter addressed to superintendents of Huron and Tuscola county schools, Health Officer...
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADMINISTRATOR EXPLAINS COVID-19 VACCINATIONS HELP REDUCE HOSPITALIZATIONS, DEATHS

Saline County experienced a sense of normalcy in March, April and May of this year, according to Saline County Health Department Administrator Tara Brewer. Brewer says the county started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 in December and that created what turned out to be a temporary break in double-digit increases in positive cases for a while. However, she says the Delta Variant is rearing its ugly head and affecting the world.
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

COVID cases rise in Shelby

SHELBY -- COVID-19 cases continue to climb, however, hospitilizations remain low according to the report released from the Shelby City Health Department on Friday afternoon. According to the report, the Shelby City Health Department reported COVID-19 documentation for August 6 through August 13 with 22 new cases (general population) as well as 22 recovered/resolved cases (general population).
Adair County, KY935wain.com

Adair County Fiscal Court Public Notice: COVID-19 Update

Update from Judge Cowan: It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13th, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Fayette County, ILLeader-Union

Fayette County Health Department confirms Delta variant in Fayette County

Fayette County has just received confirmation of our first positive cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant. The Delta variant is becoming more prevalent and should be concerning for all individuals as it is more contagious than previous variants of the COVID-19 virus. It takes less time for the Delta variant to spread from mouth/nose of an infected person to another, non-infected person. It is a serious threat to those who are unvaccinated and Fayette County vaccination rate still remains under 25%.
Meigs County, OHThe Daily Sentinel

Meigs Health Matters… New household sewage treatment system process

If you are wanting to build a new house on a piece of property, one of the initial steps is getting a new septic system for your new house or structure. The process begins by contacting the Health Department and multiple steps have to be completed before any installation begins. First, schedule an appointment with an Environmental Health Specialist at the Health Department for a site review. The site review consists of meeting at the property to go over house building locations, driveway location, water line location, any gas lines on the property; Indicate if any other structures will be built on the property. The Health Department will look for areas that would be suitable for a septic system.
Cass County, MINiles Daily Star

Cass Family Clinic Network to purchase county building

CASSOPOLIS — A local nonprofit will soon be expanding its reach and services with the acquisition of a new property. The Cass County Board of Commissioners approved sale of the building located at 201 N. M-62 to the Cass Family Clinic Network for $300,000 during its Aug. 5 meeting. The...
Lasalle County, ILclassichits106.com

LaSalle County Hits 3 Month Covid Case High

OTTAWA – LaSalle County is at the highest level of coronavirus since May 13th, according to numbers released Friday by the health department. In the past 7 days, 154 county residents have contracted the virus, which gives a 7 day moving average of 22 cases per day, the highest since May 13th. Two people, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 90s, succumbed to the disease in the past week. Despite the rise in cases, the county is not among counties on the state’s warning list, because emergency department visits did not significantly increase. However, the CDC is listing LaSalle County as having a high rate of community transmission, thus recommending that masks be worn while indoors, whether vaccinated or not.
Danville, VAwfxrtv.com

Positive COVID-19 case at Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County School Board meeting, attendees potentially exposed

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is urging attendees of Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County School Board meeting to self-monitor for symptoms after a potential exposure to a positive case of COVID-19. Attendees of the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10 are asked to monitor for symptoms of a COVID-19 infection — such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or a new loss of taste or smell — from now through Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Vermilion County, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

83 New COVID Cases Reported in Vermilion County

The Vermilion County Health Department reported late Thursday that 83 new COVID cases have been diagnosed in the county. There are currently 288 active COVID cases in the county. And Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Douglas Toole says there are now 17 county residents who are hospitalized with COVID. Toole...
Pennsylvania Statenorthcentralpa.com

Only 1 Pa. county now rates "low" for COVID-19 transmission: CDC

According to the latest statistics from the CDC, one Pa. county remains in the blue--or having low transmission rates of COVID-19. Cameron County in central Pa. is the last remaining county to show low transmission rates. The CDC said 48.2% of the population in Cameron County is fully vaccinated. About 62% is at least partially vaccinated.
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.
Adair County, KYadairvoice.com

Attendee at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting tests positive for Covid-19

Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 3:67 p.m. Judge Executive Gale Cowan released the following statement Friday afternoon:. It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy