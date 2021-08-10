Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, CA

UPDATE: Flaring at Richmond Chevron Refinery Sends Massive Plume of Black Smoke Into Sky

Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrMKd_0bNmUvku00

RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Flaring at the Chevron Refinery in Richmond Tuesday afternoon sent a large plume of black smoke into the sky that could be seen across the Bay Area.

Around 3 p.m. Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia tweeted that the smoke is likely from a flaring incident at the refinery. Smoke from the area was visible throughout western Contra Costa County and as far away as Marin County.

Shortly before 4 p.m., refinery officials issued a statement to KPIX 5 which read in part, “A safety flare was activated for a short time due to a process upset that was quickly corrected this afternoon. A Community Warning System Level 1 – the lowest on the scale – was issued to keep residents informed.”

Richmond firefighters also said the incident at the refinery was at Level 1, the lowest in severity. “No actions by the public are needed,” firefighters tweeted.

In a report submitted to the state’s Office of Emergency Services, the refinery said an “unplanned upset” occurred around 2:40 p.m., causing the release of sulfur dioxide. It was not immediately known how much was released and that the release is not impacting waterways.

The smoke could be seen from miles away and is the latest incident involving the Chevron refinery, which has already had multiple cases of flaring this year and also spilled several hundred gallons of oil at its long wharf in February.

The Bay Area Air Quality District said a tweet that they are monitoring the incident.

“ Air District inspectors are on scene investigating and we are working to find the root cause of the smoke in addition to any potential air quality violations,” the district said.

Comments / 0

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Local
California Industry
Richmond, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Richmond, CA
Accidents
City
Richmond, CA
Richmond, CA
Industry
Local
California Crime & Safety
Richmond, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron Richmond Refinery#Black Smoke#Flare#Accident#Cbs Sf#Supejohngioia#Kpix 5#The Chevron Refinery#Bay Area Air Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Benicia, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Forward Spread of 2-Alarm Grass Fire in Benicia Stopped

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Fire crews were able to stop the forward spread of a two-alarm grass fire burning near I-680 in Benicia Friday afternoon, according to reports. The fire is burning near a shooting range on the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road by Interstate 680. The fire is producing a large plume of smoke. Cal Fire units from Solano County were requesting additional support to fight the fire, which is reportedly at about 20 acres in size. It is being referred to as the Range Fire. #RangeFire – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 2000 block of Lake Herman Rd, Brenicia. If traveling in the area use caution.#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/YsPT5SYvIe — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 13, 2021 Cal Fire is also providing air support in the battle to contain the fire. As of shortly after 3:30 p.m., fire crews were able to stop the forward spread of the fire. Personnel will remain on the scene. 3:36 p.m. – Forward progress of the fire has stopped. Crews will be on scene for an extended time putting out hot spots. — Benicia Fire Dept. (@BeniciaFire) August 13, 2021  
Napa County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire Investigation Unable To Determine Cause Of Last Year’s Glass Fire

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire officials said an investigation was not able to determine the cause of the Glass Fire, a massive wildfire that scorched 67,000 acres in the North Bay last September. “After a very meticulous and thorough investigation, which included months of follow-up on information provided by the public, not enough evidence was available to conclusively identify the cause,” the agency said in a statement. “Tinder dry vegetation and strong winds combined with low humidity and warm temperatures contributed to extreme rates of fire spread which contributed to the difficulty in determine the cause of the fire,” Cal Fire went on to say. The fire broke out north of Saint Helena in the early hours of September 27, 2020. Officials said the fire burned 67,484 acres, destroyed 1,555 structures and damaged 282 others in Napa and Sonoma counties. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze nearly a month later. The Glass Fire was among several massive blazes that tore through the North Bay during last year’s horrific wildfire season, which included some of the largest fires in California history.
San Ramon, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Chevron Reportedly Latest To Postpone Returning To Office Plans Amid Delta Variant

SAN RAMON (CBS SF) – Chevron announced Friday that has postponed its return to office plan for employees, the latest Bay Area company to change their plans amid rising COVID-19 cases. According to Bloomberg, the petroleum giant planned for workers at its San Ramon headquarters to return in September but said in a statement that it is “monitoring regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date.” Earlier on Friday, Contra Costa County health officials said cases have risen in the county by 30% over the last two weeks as the Delta variant drives a surge in cases among the...
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Contra Costa County Requiring First Responders To Show Proof Of Vaccination Or Test Weekly

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) – First responders in Contra Costa County, including law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel, must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing starting next month. The order issued by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) goes into effect September 17 and applies to first responders who work or may respond to emergencies at “high-risk facilities such as hospitals, jails, nursing and congregate care facilities.” Officials said the requirement also applies to non-emergency ambulance workers who provide medical transport to the above locations. “These facilities are sensitive because they are densely populated, often with people who...
Palo Alto, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Serial ADA Lawsuit Filer Targets Palo Alto Restaurant Parklets

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — Scott Johnson, a California attorney and quadriplegic who is behind thousands of American with Disabilities Act ﻿lawsuits, is now suing dozens of businesses along the Peninsula. Tony Han, director of operations for Tai Pan restaurant on Waverly Street in Palo Alto, said he was optimistic as business picked up for the first time since the pandemic began. Then his business took another financial blow from Scott Johnson’s ADA lawsuit. “We’re just glad to come out on the other end,” Han said. “Then it just got crashed by this thing and we don’t know what to do. A lot...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: More Wild Animals Feeding In Backyards As Plants Dry Up In East Bay Parks

DUBLIN (KPIX)– More hungry, wild animals are venturing into Bay Area backyards due to the drought. Rainfall totals in the Bay Area are well below normal this year and according to the United States Drought Monitor, Alameda and Contra Costa counties are experiencing exceptional drought conditions. Within the East Bay Regional Parks it means wetlands and ponds are drying up and a lot of the native plants and trees are dying which takes a big toll on wildlife. “They’ll come in – this is the best restaurant in town if you’re a deer or something like that,” says Dayle Hall. He...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Air Quality Advisory Due To Wildfire Smoke Extended Through Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Friday extended its air quality advisory due to smoke from ongoing wildfires, announcing that the advisory would remain in effect through Sunday. The organization tweeted about the extension of the advisory late Friday morning. The Air Quality Advisory has been extended through 8/15 as wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area over the weekend. Smoke is expected to be mostly aloft with intermittent periods of smoke mixing to the surface, particularly at higher elevation locations. pic.twitter.com/J6iWxSeIpL — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) August 13, 2021 Officials said...
Contra Costa County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa County Offers $100 Rewards for COVID Vaccination Referrals

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — With the rise in cases associated with the Delta variant, doctors are saying it’s more important than ever for communities to get vaccinated as there’s a chance the coronavirus will mutate into another harmful variant come fall. A Stanford pediatrician says a rise in infections among school-age children is not surprising since the Delta variant is more transmissible and kids are back to interacting socially. Dr. Grace Lee, Stanford Children’s health associate chief medical officer and professor of pediatrics says that vaccines are the best protection against Delta and other variants. “The more the virus has chances to...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Crews Face More Weather Woes from Forecast Heat, Thunderstorms

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS SF/AP) — More hot temperatures, erratic winds and possible thunderstorms were forecast in the area of the Dixie Fire Friday, raising concerns the weather could fuel another burst of growth for the wildfire. The Cal Fire Friday morning update estimated the fire’s size at 517,945 acres. It is currently 31% contained. Fire is burning across four counties — Butte, Lassen, Plumas, and Tehama — and has consumed trees in the Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest and Lassen Volcanic National Park. The fire has ravaged more than 800 square miles (well over 2,000 square kilometers) and continues to threaten...
San Pablo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Injury Crash Cleared From Westbound I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — An injury crash Wednesday morning involving an overturned vehicle near the San Pablo Dam Road exit on westbound I-80 has been cleared, according to CHP. CHP issued a severe traffic alert at 10:46 a.m., reporting that at least one person was injured in the accident. Traffic was heavy starting at Richmond Parkway, according to KCBS Traffic. Special #KCBSTraffic Alert#SanPablo Hwy 80 westbound, an overturned car just past San Pablo Dam Rd blocking the 2 right lanes… No estimated time on when the lanes will open… Traffic is heavy from Richmond Pkwy #Richmond #Caltrans pic.twitter.com/K9xbznABKk — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 11, 2021 While the crash was cleared shortly 11 a.m., the traffic problems continued after a big rig stalled in the same area about a half an hour later. #SanPablo Hwy 80 westbound, a stalled big rig before San Pablo Dam Rd blocking the 3rd lane from the left… Heavy traffic from EL Portal Dr #Richmond #KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) August 11, 2021 Drivers are advised to expect continued delays in the area.
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters Knock Down Brush Fire at North San Jose Homeless Encampment

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the South Bay were able to extinguish a brush fire burning at a homeless encampment in North San Jose Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. near North 1st Street and Component Drive on land near the PayPal campus, authorities said. Video posted on social media indicated that the fire started in a homeless encampment near the intersection. The fire spread to nearby brush and is producing a thick column of smoke. At least one vehicle appeared to be involved in the fire. The fire scorched about five acres and at least one RV trailer was consumed by flames. Fire crews took about 30 minutes to put out the fire. “Our initial priority was assigning resources to the fire to the south of us that was wind driven at that point,” said San Jose Fire Battalion Chief Patrick Chung. “We were concerned about embers getting into the larger pine trees. Conducting more heat and potentially catching any structures on fire.” There are no injuries reported and the fire is under investigation
Posted by
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom Deploys CHP Officers To Oakland’s Crime-Ridden Streets

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Answering a plea for state help, Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered California Highway Patrol officers to join Oakland police patrolling high-crime areas of the city in an effort to stem a deadly surge of violence that has claimed 77 lives already this year. Newsom’s order came after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf formalized a request for CHP help first voiced by Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan at a Tuesday news conference. “We are responding to the demands of our residents for more law enforcement safety,” Schaaf said in a news release. “I am going to continue...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Highway 101 In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck early Wednesday in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of the McKee Road on-ramp, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol said its officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:31 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a body on the freeway. The victim has died of their injuries. They immediately reduced southbound traffic from 4 lanes to just a single lane, triggering a backup that slowed traffic for several miles. The lanes were all reopened at 6:34 a.m. The CHP has not released any further information about the crash, which remains under investigation.
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Police: Motorcyclist Dies in Crash After Speeding Through Red Light

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist speeding through a red light collided with another vehicle in San Jose and died late Wednesday night, police said. San Jose police units responded to the scene of a traffic fatality in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway shortly before midnight Wednesday. Police said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The male motorcycle rider was pronounced deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation determined a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Capitol Expressway when it collided with the man driving a 2007 Yamaha R6 who was speeding south on Senter Road and went against a red light at the intersection. The man driving the Toyota stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not suspect impairment as a factor in the fatal collision. The roadway remained closed for the collision investigation until about 7:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. Morning commuters were asked to use alternate routes. The accident was traffic fatality number 37 in San Jose for 2021. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Officials Plead With Residents To Stop Feeding Coyotes

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — City officials issued another plea to San Francisco residents to stop from feeding wild coyotes who have been wandering the streets and parks, searching for food. As part of their efforts, Animal Control released a photo taken by a park-goer, of a woman sitting calmly on the ground with a pile of raw meat as a coyote waits about 15 feet away.  A man on the trail said he talked to her about not feeding them but she told him they were her “babies.”   “She’s probably trying to be helpful, but it’s not helpful and it’s really...
Janesville, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Update: Flames Advancing Toward Janesville; Search For Missing Greenville Residents; Blaze Grows To Near 500,000 Acres

JANESVILLE (CBS SF) — Firefighters prepared to battle the massive Dixie Fire Monday, building defensive lines in the blaze’s path as it advanced toward the Lassen County town of Janesville and grew to nearly 500,000 acres. East Zone operations chief Jake Cagle said dozer lines were being cut and additional crews dispatched in the path of the flames southwest of Janesville. ALSO READ: How To Help Victims Of Dixie Fire The ‘Moonlight Finger’ of the fire’s eastern edge was pushed along by strong winds on Sunday afternoon and evening. “We’re still quite a ways from Janesville,” Cagle said. “We do expect the weather to be...
Butte County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Cal Fire Crews Stop Forward Spread of Cherokee Fire North Of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of a structure and vegetation fire that broke out north of Oroville in Butte County Monday afternoon. The fire, dubbed the Cherokee Fire, broke out near Thompson Flat Cemetery Road and Cherokee Road, the agency’s Butte County Unit announced in a tweet around 4:30 p.m. The location of the fire is immediately north of town, about three miles west of the Oroville Dam. Power lines were down and residents were asked to avoid the area for the time being. Firefighters at scene of a structure fire spreading to vegetation at...
Oakland, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Couple Describes Frightening Encounter with Oakland Hills Road-Rage Driver

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Two of the three people who were targeted by an angry driver in an Oakland Hills road rage incident over the weekend on Tuesday talked to KPIX about their narrow escape during the terrifying encounter. Paramedic Joseph Lax says a stranger likely saved his life Sunday evening. It was just before 6 p.m. on Girvin Drive in Oakland’s Piedmont Pines neighborhood when Lax, his girlfriend Allyson Amaral and her sister Katie found themselves facing off with a road-raging driver. Joseph’s SUV and the silver Chevy Bolt nearly hit each other in the narrow winding roads of the Oakland Hills. “He...
Posted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Chinatown Leader Demands Gov. Newsom Declare State Of Emergency; Residents Living In ‘State Of Fear’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan asked Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday to deploy California Highway Patrol officers to the city’s troubled streets and declare a local state of emergency in an attempt to stem the rapidly rising tide of brazen robberies and violent assaults. Chan and other officials spoke at a press event late Tuesday morning that called for additional measures in Oakland to curb crime, including the deployment of more law enforcement officers and installation of more surveillance cameras. “Governor Newsom, we want you to declare a state of emergency for the city of...
Shasta County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Former Sonoma State Criminal Justice Professor Accused Of Setting Fires Near Dixie Fire

[contact-form]SONOMA (CBS SACRAMENTO) — A man who taught criminal justice at Sonoma State University is accused of setting fires around the Dixie fire and in Shasta County. Gary Maynard, 47, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with setting fire to public land. He is accused of setting the Ranch Fire in Lassen County, as well. The Dixie Fire has grown roughly 5000 acres since Monday night, and has burned more than 490,000 acres. It is 27 percent contained. The suspect also has ties to Santa Clara University and once lived in San Jose. He is currently at the Sacramento Main Jail and is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy