Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, AL

JSU football: Gamecocks practice in pads for first time this preseason

By Star staff
Posted by 
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjXtO_0bNmUop300
Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper takes a snap during Tuesday's practice as head coach John Grass, left, watches. JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State football team practiced in full pads Tuesday morning for the first time this season.

This was the seventh practice of the preseason as JSU prepares for its season opener Sept. 1 against UAB in Montgomery.

"(Practice) was really good, I thought it was really hot," JSU coach John Grass said. "We didn't go on the grass today, we went on the turf and it got up there, it was hot. But it's going to be hot September first (against UAB) so you have to get used to it. I thought we had some guys overheat a little bit, but a bunch of them recovered and finished practice."

The team used a brief cooling off period in the second portion of practice, but Grass doesn't believe the excessive heat altered the Gamecocks' production.

"We're pushing them hard, we're getting a lot of reps in and we're not slowing down practice because of it," he said. "I thought the first day in pads was a success. We've got a lot of skill we've got to continue to work on and get better, but we looked sharp today."

The Gamecocks continue to line up ones-on-ones in drills getting set for the first live action of the season with Saturday's scheduled scrimmage.

Before returning back to full pads, JSU expects to lighten the load for Wednesday's workout, which is set to be in helmets, shorts, shirts and shoes.

Comments / 0

Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
2K+
Followers
156
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Jacksonville, AL
College Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Gamecocks#Shoes#American Football#Uab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Helmets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes off coast of Haiti

A major 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with the U.S. Geological Survey predicting a potentially high number of casualties and significant economic losses. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, according to the U.S. agency. Tremors...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy