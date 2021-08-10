JSU football: Gamecocks practice in pads for first time this preseason

Jacksonville State quarterback Zerrick Cooper takes a snap during Tuesday's practice as head coach John Grass, left, watches. JSU Photo

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville State football team practiced in full pads Tuesday morning for the first time this season.

This was the seventh practice of the preseason as JSU prepares for its season opener Sept. 1 against UAB in Montgomery.

"(Practice) was really good, I thought it was really hot," JSU coach John Grass said. "We didn't go on the grass today, we went on the turf and it got up there, it was hot. But it's going to be hot September first (against UAB) so you have to get used to it. I thought we had some guys overheat a little bit, but a bunch of them recovered and finished practice."

The team used a brief cooling off period in the second portion of practice, but Grass doesn't believe the excessive heat altered the Gamecocks' production.

"We're pushing them hard, we're getting a lot of reps in and we're not slowing down practice because of it," he said. "I thought the first day in pads was a success. We've got a lot of skill we've got to continue to work on and get better, but we looked sharp today."

The Gamecocks continue to line up ones-on-ones in drills getting set for the first live action of the season with Saturday's scheduled scrimmage.

Before returning back to full pads, JSU expects to lighten the load for Wednesday's workout, which is set to be in helmets, shorts, shirts and shoes.