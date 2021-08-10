Rusk's Katelyn Henslee wins East Medalist Championship

CANTON — Katelyn Henslee of Rusk won first place in the Girls 13/14 division on Aug. 2 at the NTPGA East Medalist Championship, which was contested at the Canton Country Club.

The tournament was the final stop on the summer tour for the junior linksters.

Henslee carded a 79 and finished two shots ahead of runner-up Kenzie McClenny of Lindale.

In the Boys 15-18 grouping, Bullard's Kaiden Schneider shot a round of 78 to finish tied for second place behind the champion Nicholas Smith from Longview, who came in at 77.

Grady Ault represented Jacksonville well by taking fourth place, carding an 80.

In 11th place was Bullard's Kyle Schneider, who scored an 86.

In the Boys 13/14 division, Eli Falls of Bullard finished tied for seventh place, after shooting an 83.