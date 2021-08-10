See Logan Street Under Lights This Saturday With New, Monthly, Night Market Event

On Tuesday night, the Hogadon Basin Ski Area tested new lights they installed to allow for night skiing on two runs and should be available for the upcoming winter season. Beth Andress, Keep Casper Beautiful coordinator, said the price and hours will be finalized by the time season tickets go on sale in a few months, but she believes people should be able to night ski for around four hours, so tickets should be cheaper than regular skiing, which goes for eight hours, and could also be an add-on to the season pass.