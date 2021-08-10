Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

See Logan Street Under Lights This Saturday With New, Monthly, Night Market Event

By Erica Rucker
leoweekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Under Lights is a new celebration of the art, music and community around Shelby Park. Starting this week, on the second Saturday of each month, participating businesses in the neighborhood will open their doors and offer a night market experience. From 5-9 p.m. the event will feature live music, drink specials, food and featured artists throughout their businesses. Trouble Bar will host an after party and feature specialty cocktails using Jim Beam Black. (The bar is also hosting a Friday the 13th Midnight Margaritas party the evening before.)

www.leoweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Market#Food Drink#Logan Street Under Lights#Bar#Jim Beam Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (8/13)

Tickets start at $59 | 7:30 p.m. Well, it’s definitely been a year-and-a-half of fire and rain — you know, biblical plague-type shit — so the beautiful sadness of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor might be the soundtrack you need. West coast folk staple Jackson Browne – who is no stranger to anyone who’s ever listened to the radio — will open.
Erie, PAeriereader.com

Gallery Night at the Light

Join us for a fun night of local art, craft beer and wine, hors d oeuvres, and live music supporting Erie's lighthouses! Gallery Night at the Light will be held on the grounds of the Presque Isle Lighthouse on August 13th from 7pm to 9pm. The night will feature local artists including Brian Payne, Elizabeth Kelly, Cheryl Johnson, Karin Dahlstrand, Ken Bownes, Jack Paluh, and Curtis Waidley; music by Stephen Trohoske Trio; beer from Erie Ale Works and wine from Pisano Family Wine Cellar. Questions? Call or email Emily at 814-833-3604 or emily@presqueislelighthouse.org.
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

10 Things To Do For $5 And Under In Louisville This Week (8/9)

Mobile Auto Care hosts this back to school community event with school supply giveaways, free food, activities, vendors and more. Former Humana Director of Education Mel Arnold discusses his research into how the orphan trains of the 1800s posed an unintended but “overwhelming genealogical conundrum” for “hundreds of future family researchers.”
Birmingham, ALABC 33/40 News

Birmingham's 'Eat in the Streets' event returns for the month August

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham city officials announced the August 2021 dates for the city's Eat in the Streets events. City officials said the events will continue to allow diners to dine outdoors at various restaurants and food providers while also social distancing in times of COVID-19. Here is the...
Moviesprovidencedailydose.com

Brown Street Park Movie Night — Saturday

Friends of Brown Street Park will be hosting a screening of ‘Beethoven’ for Movie Night in the Park this Saturday. Starring Charles Grodin, this 1992 family film about a big dog runs one hour and 27 minutes and is rated PG for some reason. The evening kicks off with storytelling.
Liberal, KSLiberal First

Black History Month 2021 events see large crowds

Many events in 2021 so far have seen changes as far as operation, and Liberal’s Black History Month events were no exception. Black History Month is typically celebrated in February, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other circumstances, Liberal’s annual events actually took place in July. The activities kicked off with the Taste Festival July 17, followed by the Fashion & Talent Show July 18, and then concluded with the Rosa Parks Scholarship Banquet July 31.
Pulaski, VApcpatriot.com

Commerce Street Flea Market returns Saturday in Pulaski

The Flea Market on Commerce Street in Pulaski returns this Saturday. Vendors will be selling their personal items from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s no fee for vendors to set up. The market runs through the end of October. This week’s advertised yard sales:. Multi-family Yardsale. Friday and Saturday,...
Facebookdpgazette.com

Knights Under the Lights

Do you ever daydream about a time when knights rode majestic horses into dangerous competitions, or a noble archer took aim at the bullseye as well as the heart of his lady fair? This first weekend in August, you’ll have a chance to witness and take part in these medieval games, as well as several others.
MLS8newsnow.com

Free tickets for local teachers at Saturday night’s Lights FC match

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To show their appreciation for local teachers, Silver State Schools Credit Union (SSSCU) is giving educators a free ticket to Saturday’s Las Vegas Lights FC home match. Teachers will need to show a valid teacher ID to the Cashman Field Box Office to receive their free...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello Crafter's Market to kick off Passport to Downtown event Saturday

POCATELLO — To kick off its second year, the Crafter’s Market is hosting a Passport to Downtown event beginning Saturday.and lasting throughout the month. During the market this week at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., people can pick up passports from the market’s vendors, from DNH Studios or from Crafted: Beverages. The passport contains “ports of call” — a collection of 10 retailers on Main Street in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Southgate, MIdownriversundaytimes.com

Southgate hosts Thursday night events at Market Center Park

SOUTHGATE – Thursday evenings in Market Center Park, with concerts, food and fun, will continue through the end of August, Mayor Joseph Kuspa announced at the July 21 City Council meeting. The events run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. band start time. Aug. 5 features Mexican...
Santa Ana, CAnewsantaana.com

Free Summer Night Lights event tonight at El Salvador Park

The City of Santa Ana is hosting another Summer Night Lights on Friday July 30, 2021 at 7:00 pm at El Salvador Park, located at 1825 W Civic Center Dr. There will be free games, food and activities for the entire family!. The next event will be on Friday, August...
Palisade, COwesternslopenow.com

Palisade Peach Festival sneak peak

PALISADE, Colo. – Dixie Burmeister joined KREX5 News at Noon’s anchor Reilly Spence to discuss the upcoming Palisade Peach Festival. The food highlighted in the interview was her infamous peach pie; a Palisade Peach Festival staple. From vendors, kid activities, live music, and fresh Palisade produce; it sounds like there...
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

New Night Lights Installed on Casper Ski Slopes

On Tuesday night, the Hogadon Basin Ski Area tested new lights they installed to allow for night skiing on two runs and should be available for the upcoming winter season. Beth Andress, Keep Casper Beautiful coordinator, said the price and hours will be finalized by the time season tickets go on sale in a few months, but she believes people should be able to night ski for around four hours, so tickets should be cheaper than regular skiing, which goes for eight hours, and could also be an add-on to the season pass.
Haysville, KStsnews.com

National Night Out kicks off month of events in Haysvilletop

HAYSVILLE – The annual National Night Out will be held on Tuesday at Haysville’s Dewey Gunzelman Memorial Pool.The event will run 6-8 p.m. at 523 Sarah Lane.National Night Out is designed to be a partnership between local police departments and the communities they serve. This year’s event will have free swimming and food along with family fun.“We encourage our community to come out and meet the police officers here in town,” said Jeff Whitfield, Haysville’s chief of police.The event is one of ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy