See Logan Street Under Lights This Saturday With New, Monthly, Night Market Event
Logan Under Lights is a new celebration of the art, music and community around Shelby Park. Starting this week, on the second Saturday of each month, participating businesses in the neighborhood will open their doors and offer a night market experience. From 5-9 p.m. the event will feature live music, drink specials, food and featured artists throughout their businesses. Trouble Bar will host an after party and feature specialty cocktails using Jim Beam Black. (The bar is also hosting a Friday the 13th Midnight Margaritas party the evening before.)www.leoweekly.com
