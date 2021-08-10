Cancel
Spokane County, WA

Auditor Warns of Letter with Incorrect Information about Cancellation of Personalized Plates

Spokane County Auditor Warns of Letter with Incorrect Information about Cancellation of Personalized Plates. SPOKANE COUNTY, August 10, 2021– Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is warning Spokane County residents about a letter incorrectly generated on August 4 by the Washington State Department of Licensing letters notifying vehicle owners that their personalized plates will be cancelled.

