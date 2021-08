With the 2021 fall camp just days away, LSU Tigers Wire looks to preview the impact players ahead of the season. Koy Moore’s impact in 2020 was very minimal given that he was playing behind the No. 1 recruit at his position from his recruiting cycle. Terrace Marshall Jr and Arik Gilbert were both taking most of the passes that weren’t thrown the way of Kayshon Boutte. In the upcoming season and fall camp, Moore will have ample opportunities to get into the mix at wide receiver for the Tigers and new offensive coordinator, Jake Peetz.