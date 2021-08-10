Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID vaccine or negative test required for hospital visitors

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Beginning Wednesday, anyone who wants to visit a hospital, skilled nursing facility or intermediate care facility in California will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a recent negative COVID- 19 test. The requirement was mandated by a state Public Health Officer Order issued...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Skilled Nursing Facility#Vaccinations#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Chippewa County, MIMarie Evening News

Health department seeing uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations

As of Wednesday, vaccine statistics for Chippewa County are as follows:. For people who are aged 65 years of age and older: 78.3% have had one dose, 75.7% are fully vaccinated. For people aged 12 to 19 years old: 34.6% have had one dose, 27.7% are fully vaccinated. “We are...
Colorado StateFOX21News.com

Colorado health organizations urge vaccinations, following of CDC guidelines

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Several Colorado health care organizations gathered together to encourage support for COVID-19 vaccinations and the following of CDC guidelines on Thursday, Aug. 12. The health care organizations are urging state residents to adhere to the following:. All health care employees should be vaccinated. Support health care...
Worcester, MAspectrumnews1.com

‘It was scary:’ Spencer man who was hospitalized with COVID-19 says he will now get vaccinated

WORCESTER, Mass. - Spencer resident Sean Boulay didn't want to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, after a recent trip to Florida, he began to feel sick. "I was having a little bit of a problem breathing, but it was mainly just muscle aches all over my body, especially my legs,” said Boulay. “It would wake me up in the middle of the night, and that's when I knew something was wrong."
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Citing concerns over rising case numbers, Health Board recommends masks for all

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Health voted Tuesday night to formally recommend everyone wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Board of Health’s mask recommendation applies even to those who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, individuals who are vaccinated but have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 can still transmit the virus to others.
Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

Benton Franklin Health District Pleads with Community on Seriousness of COVID-19 and Vaccine Myths

KENNEWICK, WA – Benton Franklin Health District and other health leaders gave a press conference today with an update on COVID-19 in our area. Overflowing emergency rooms, ICUs at max capacity, nurse shortage, burnt-out healthcare workers, and sicker young adults are the state of our area. Tri-Cities remains the area with the highest transmission of COVID in the entire West Coast.
Amarillo, TXKFDA

Amarillo health experts recommend COVID-19 patients should be vaccinated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Randall and Potter counties more than 34 thousand people have recovered from COVID-19. Health experts say those who have recovered from the virus should still be vaccinated, as it could increase immunity. “Vaccination plus a prior history of infection provides better immunity than a prior...
Health ServicesSedalia Democrat

Bothwell hospital to restrict visitors

Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, Bothwell Regional Health Center is restricting its hospital visitor policy beginning at 6 a.m. Aug. 12. No visitors are allowed in the Emergency Department (ED) or waiting area unless they are accompanying a minor or are needed for patient care. All other visitors will need to remain in their car. Security staff will maintain communication between visitors and patients throughout the patient stay in the ED.
Women's Healthwnynewsnow.com

CDC Strengthens Pregnancy COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation

WASHINGTON – The CDC has strengthened its recommendation for pregnant women to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The agency previously said, “if you are pregnant, you can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”. The new guidance is a firm recommendation for pregnant woman to get vaccinated. The change is based on new...
Otter Tail County, MNpelicanrapidspress.com

COVID-19 impact survey continues by Otter Tail Public Health

Otter Tail County Public Health is conducting a survey to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted area communities. The purpose of this survey is to gather community perspectives on COVID-19 impacts on general health, access to health care, mental health, social health and financial health. Participation in this survey is voluntary. Participants may choose to skip any question or end the survey at any point with no consequences. Participation in this survey will not change current or future services received from Otter Tail County.
Sweetwater County, WYGreen River Star

As COVID numbers rise, healthcare workers are feeling burnout

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Wyoming, and local health officials are dealing with both the impact of increased cases and burnout among health care workers, all while still trying to encourage the public to take the situation seriously. “I think the impression in our county is that...
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Emergency Health Order 8/13/21

Sierra County Public Health Officer Issues Health Order Requiring Masks Indoors Starting August 16, 2021. Loyalton, CA – August 13, 2021: Effective Monday, August 16, face coverings will be required for everyone in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in Sierra County. As a result of rapidly increasing case rates within the county, local and regional testing positivity rates, and number of COVID- 19 positive patients in hospitals, additional layers of protection are needed to slow the spread of COVID- 19 amidst a fourth surge. Since indoor spaces increase risk for spread there needs to be an extra layer of protection to provide to people who are both unable to get vaccinated or are more vulnerable to infection. Wearing a face covering in indoor public spaces reduces both the risk of getting and transmitting COVID-19 and does not limit business occupancy or operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy