Take-Two Interactive has three unannounced remasters/remakes in the works, according to a slide in the publisher’s Q1 2022 financial presentation. The slide in question is titled ‘Pipeline Details’ and lists the company’s current development projects as of May 18, 2021. As previously reported, Take-Two has one unannounced 2K title that it’ll reveal in due course. In addition to this, it has six “new iterations of previously released titles” in development. Three of them have already been announced: Grand Theft Auto V for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Grand Theft Auto Online‘s standalone version, and Kerbal Space Program for the new consoles. The remaining three are still under wraps.