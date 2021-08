Add another one to the list. The University of Northern Colorado is the most recent university in Colorado to announce indoor mask mandates for the school year. UNC released a statement on Thursday, Aug. 12 that the university will be requiring masks in indoor public spaces starting Monday, Aug. 16. Following in the footsteps of several universities, school districts, and businesses in the state, UNC recognizes the increased transmission of the Delta variant. They made the change in light of the prevalent threat of the variant.