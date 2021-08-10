Back 4 Blood Will Not Feature Left 4 Dead’s Campaign Versus Mode, Focusing on Defense Mechanics Instead
Turtle Rock Studios confirmed that its upcoming zombie-shooter Back 4 Blood will not feature a Campaign Versus mode similar to its spiritual predecessor Left 4 Dead. Instead, the developers said, Back 4 Blood will focus on its existing versus mode, which pits two teams of players against each other on a smaller map with each team alternating between Cleaners and Ridden. As of today, the studio has “no plans” to add Campaign Versus to the game.www.playstationlifestyle.net
