Back 4 Blood Will Not Feature Left 4 Dead’s Campaign Versus Mode, Focusing on Defense Mechanics Instead

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurtle Rock Studios confirmed that its upcoming zombie-shooter Back 4 Blood will not feature a Campaign Versus mode similar to its spiritual predecessor Left 4 Dead. Instead, the developers said, Back 4 Blood will focus on its existing versus mode, which pits two teams of players against each other on a smaller map with each team alternating between Cleaners and Ridden. As of today, the studio has “no plans” to add Campaign Versus to the game.

Back 4 Blood has undoubtedly been marketed somewhat as a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, but that certainly doesn’t mean the former is a carbon copy. Besides the obvious leap in visual fidelity and mechanical depth, Turtle Rock Studios is not only delivering a more diverse cast of playable monsters but an all-new way to play in the form of Swarm. While this aptly-named multiplayer mode shares a great deal of DNA with so-called campaign versus playlists found in Valve’s series, though, a distinct difference (and the now-confirmed lack of any direct alternative) has left fans disappointed.

