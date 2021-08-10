Cancel
Ste. Genevieve, MO

Ste. Genevieve’s Marysa Flieg a Throwing Sensation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Ste. Genevieve) Ste. Genevieve grad Marysa Flieg is having quite a summer on the track and field circuit. Flieg won the state championship in the javelin. Two weeks ago she finished 5th at the USATF National Meet. Then last week Flieg earned the silver medal in the javelin at the AAU Jr. Olympics. She is now one of the elite javelin prospects entering college, but she remembers when she picked up the sport three short years ago…

Comments / 0

