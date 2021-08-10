Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Portage, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calumet; Portage; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood HEAT INDICES IN THE UPPER NINETIES TO AROUND ONE HUNDRED THIS AFTERNOON Heat indices have risen steadily across central to east-central WI, from the combination of high dewpoints and temperatures. This increases the risk for heat related illnesses. Avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and remember to take frequent breaks if working outdoors!alerts.weather.gov
