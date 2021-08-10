Cancel
Energy Industry

New Study Finds Proposed Hydropower Dams Threaten Rivers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study by WWF shows more than 160,000 miles of rivers are at risk of losing their free-flowing status due to planned hydropower dams. The lead author of this study and WWF's Lead Freshwater Scientist, Michele Thieme, joined Cheddar News to discuss.

