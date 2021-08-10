In brief: Sysco sees more supply challenges, STK comps soar 93%, Waitr continues to non-conform
A new round of financial reports provided additional insights into the restaurant industry's recovery. According to the companies that aired results, operators can expect more disruption of the supply chain and continuing upward pressure on food costs, while concepts promising a unique experience are seeing historic sales highs. Meanwhile, DoorDash and the other big third-party delivery brands are being challenged by a smaller player with a different business model.www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
