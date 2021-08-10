Cancel
BBH Seeks Donations to Address State’s Blood Supply

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo mitigate the drop in summer blood donations, Blood Bank of Hawai‘i (BBH) partnered with Special Olympics Hawai‘i for its “Be a Sport. Donate Blood” campaign from Aug. 24-26. To maintain a sufficient blood supply for all of Hawai‘i’s hospital needs, BBH aims to secure 120 donations per day on...

kinyradio.com

O Negative Blood Needed, Blood Bank of Alaska Makes Call for Donations

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Blood Bank of Alaska says they are in critical need of O negative blood donations. Hospitals have seen a rise in trauma patients, and O negative blood is used for emergency treatment. Unlike other blood types, O negative can be used for anyone. The Blood...
Niles, MIWNDU

Spectrum Health seeking blood donations

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Blood supplies across Michigan are low, and Spectrum Health Lakeland is asking for your help. They’re partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Michigan to host a series of community blood drives this month. The last blood drive is next Wednesday, August 18 from noon until 6...
Charitiesonespiritblog.com

Donate Life-Saving Blood at the Infirmary on Aug. 12

The Arkansas Blood Institute will be at the Infirmary on Thursday, Aug. 12. You can help save a life when you donate. All donors will receive a Back on Tour Tshirt as well as free admission to Magic Springs and a coupon for a free meal in the cafeteria. Appointments...
Charitiesdailyjournal.net

Red Cross again urges blood donations

The American Red Cross is urging Americans who are in good health and are able to give blood or platelets. The Red Cross will also be thanking those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma by automatically entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Those who come to give throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Grand Rapids, MNhometownfocus.us

Donate blood in August for a chance to win state fair tickets

REGIONAL — Amid the ongoing challenges of recruiting blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic, local nonprofit Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is facing a shortage of blood and platelet donations. Appointments can be made online at www.mbc.org or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888- 448-3253). As a thank you, all presenting donors through...
Advocacywrul.com

Blood Supplies Still Low

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
Health ServicesPatriot Ledger

Blood donations urgently needed, hospital associations say

Heads of the hospital associations in the six new England states, representing hundreds of hospitals and health care organizations, are teaming up to draw attention to what they describe as severe blood shortages. The six associations jointly recorded a video encouraging people to donate blood to help hospitals perform life-saving...
Charitiesuticaphoenix.net

Red Cross signals blood emergency with lack of donations

The American Red Cross is pushing for more volunteers to consider making a blood donation. As many know, the summer months continue to be a slower period for donations, as many people aren’t available, due to travel and vacation plans. Additionally, with the pandemic, many have waited to have a variety of medical procedures completed until it became safer.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Blood donations critically needed

As we head into what’s known as disaster season — wildfires, hurricanes and other severe weather — Red Cross officials are sounding the alarm. You see, the nation’s blood supply continues to be an area of concern, particularly as we continue to deal with what has been a tumultuous 18-plus months of COVID-19.
Portland, ORKATU.com

Blood donation centers say their supply is 'at a critical point'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Blood donation centers say their supply is at a critical point. Last week, Bloodworks Northwest sent out a call for donations immediately. While the coronavirus pandemic and wildfires have impacted their supply, the latest blow was June’s historic heatwave. Doctors from Legacy Healthcare say severe heatstroke requires...
Healtharxiv.org

Matching Algorithms for Blood Donation

Duncan C McElfresh, Christian Kroer, Sergey Pupyrev, Eric Sodomka, Karthik Sankararaman, Zack Chauvin, Neil Dexter, John P Dickerson. Global demand for donated blood far exceeds supply, and unmet need is greatest in low- and middle-income countries; experts suggest that large-scale coordination is necessary to alleviate demand. Using the Facebook Blood Donation tool, we conduct the first large-scale algorithmic matching of blood donors with donation opportunities. While measuring actual donation rates remains a challenge, we measure donor action (e.g., making a donation appointment) as a proxy for actual donation. We develop automated policies for matching patients and donors, based on an online matching model. We provide theoretical guarantees for these policies, both regarding the number of expected donations and the equitable treatment of blood recipients. In simulations, a simple matching strategy increases the number of donations by 5-10%; a pilot experiment with real donors shows a 5% relative increase in donor action rate (from 3.7% to 3.9%). When scaled to the global Blood Donation tool user base, this corresponds to an increase of around one hundred thousand users taking action toward donation. Further, observing donor action on a social network can shed light onto donor behavior and response to incentives. Our initial findings align with several observations made in the medical and social science literature regarding donor behavior.
Health ServicesThe Eagle-Tribune

Hospital heads issue plea for blood donations

Heads of the hospital associations in the six new England states, representing hundreds of hospitals and health care organizations, are teaming up to draw attention to what they describe as severe blood shortages facing providers. Steve Walsh of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, Steven Michaud of the Maine Hospital...
Hawaii StateKHON2

Blood Bank of Hawaii urges residents to donate blood amid shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Blood Bank of Hawaii is experiencing a critical shortage of blood at this time. In order to stabilize its inventory for patients in need, the organization is asking healthy donors to donate as soon as possible. Joining us this morning with more on the matter is Todd Lewis, Chief Operating Officer of BBH.
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

SunCoast Blood Centers Asks Public to Donate Blood During Covid Surge

As the region faces a surge in Covid-19 hospitalizations and a pending tropical storm, SunCoast Blood Centers asks the community to come in and donate blood and platelets to help ease the local and national blood crisis. In the last 24 hours, three local hospitals used an unprecedented amount of blood products. SunCoast Blood Centers serves hospitals and healthcare facilities throughout Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties, as well as the Moffitt Cancer Center.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks residents speak about why they donate blood

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - As the Blood Bank of Alaska seeks more donations, Fairbanks residents have been sharing with us about why they choose to donate blood. The Blood Bank of Alaska is currently experiencing a shortage of O- and O+ blood. As such, they have put out a call for long time, asking first time donors to come donate blood to help those who may need it in the future.
Alexandria, LAkalb.com

LifeShare seeking blood donations in wake of pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LifeShare Blood Center in Alexandria, Louisiana is an organization that accepts and distributes blood donations to local hospitals. They often use buses as a means of mobile donation transport to and from different areas in the state, including rural areas. “LifeShare provides blood to the local...
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Community Blood Center experiencing 'urgent need' for donations

Local News Published 08/18/2021 3:28PM, Last Updated 08/18/2021 3:55PM. Rhinelander - People are busier during the summer months, making it difficult to find blood donors. But one donor makes time to donate every eight weeks. To Paul Fiene, it's nothing new. For decades he's been donating blood. It's a family tradition.

