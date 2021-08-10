Cancel
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro civic center, libraries to open as cooling centers

By Max Egener
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12-13.

Ahead of another heatwave, Hillsboro government officials are again offering ways for residents to stay cool.

Hillsboro's two public libraries — the Brookwood Library, at 2850 N.E. Brookwood Pkwy., and the Shute Park Library, at 775 S.E. 10th Ave. — will be designated as cooling centers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Hillsboro Civic Center at 120 E. Main St. will also be open as a cooling center staffed by Project Homeless Connect, on those same days and during the same hours. The Civic Center cooling center will be pet-friendly, although pets must be kept in crates. Owners should plan on bringing their own pet crates and supplies.

The cooling centers will provide air conditioning, seating, activities, and access to water.

Face coverings (masks) and physical distancing are required within Hillsboro cooling centers, regardless of vaccination status, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, Hillsboro is directing area residents to five outdoor "spraygrounds," which are open daily between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Those locations are at:

• Butternut Creek Park, 7830 S.E. Deline St.

• Magnolia Park, 1810 N.W. 192nd Ave.

• Walnut Street Park, 1717 S.E. Walnut St.

• Jerry Willey Plaza at Orenco Station, 943 N.E. Orenco Station Loop

• Tom Hughes Civic Center Plaza (open at 8 a.m.), 150 E Main St.

Hillsboro is also providing public water dispensers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday, which will be located in downtown Hillsboro at East Main Street and Second Avenue; and Shute Park at 750 S.E. Eighth Ave.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning throughout the Portland metro area and most of the Willamette Valley from noon Wednesday, Aug. 11, to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.

High temperatures are expected to peak during the day Thursday and Friday. The forecast high temperature Wednesday is 100 degrees, rising to 104 degrees Thursday and Friday, before gradually cooling over the weekend.

Although the heatwave will likely not be as hot as the late June heat wave that reached 116 degrees, the weather service still advised residents to take precautions as it issued the excessive heat warning.

Experts warn that temperatures in the high 90s and 100s can still be very hazardous to human health, especially for children, the elderly and others whose bodies do not regulate heat well.

For more information and tips on how to beat the heat, visit Hillsboro's city website.

Washington County is also offering a map of cooling centers, hydration stations and splash pads across the county at https://bit.ly/wc-cooling. An Information sheet includes transportation assistance options.

