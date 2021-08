Bryan Harsin doesn’t know when it’s happening, but the first-year Auburn head coach is ready to see Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC. “That’s something that I think says a lot about the SEC,” Harsin told reporters Thursday. “You’ve got two really good programs that have done well for themselves. I was at Texas so I got a chance to experience that and that brand. And then, obviously, have a chance to play Oklahoma and watch them over the years so I think that says a lot about the conference.