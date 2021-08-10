Obituary for Dr. Christopher Owen "Chris" Jernigan Dr. Christopher Owen "Chris" Jernigan, age 67 of Canton, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Northside Gwinnett Medical Center. Dr. Jernigan was an Orthodontist in Canton, GA. for over 35 years. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Biology. He followed this graduating from the Medical College of Georgia School of Dentistry, DMD; and St. Louis University, M.S. in Orthodontics. Dr. Jernigan was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends at Lebanon Baptist Church in Roswell on Friday, August 13th from 5-8pm. The funeral will be at Lebanon Baptist Church on Saturday, August 14th at 11am with Dr. Brian Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park. He is survived by: Wife of 34 years - Julie Chris Jernigan of Canton Mother - Jane Jernigan of Canton Son - Joshua Jernigan of Albany Daughter - Hannah (Alex) Stephens of Nashville, TN. Daughter - Adelyn Jernigan of Canton Daughter - Sophie Jernigan of Nashville, TN. Brother - Mark Jernigan of Miami, FL. Brother - Rob Jernigan of Los Angeles, CA. Grandchild - Ava Stephens born 8/3/21 In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Lebanon Baptist Church Missionary Fund. "Most importantly, Chris loved Jesus and followed Him as his Lord and Savior. If Chris could talk to you right now, he would make sure you know that Jesus loves you, and that Jesus lived, died, was buried, resurrected, and now lives forever, to save you from sin and death and to give you mew life with Him for eternity." The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jernigan family.