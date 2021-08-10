What Did the Stock Market Do Today, Aug. 10? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
For just an afternoon, it seems Wall Street has forgotten about the Delta variant of Covid-19. Although mask, vaccine and virus concerns remain just around the corner, a Senate victory for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has stocks rallying. In fact, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed out Tuesday at a record high in the wake of the news. So, beyond prepping to pour some concrete, what did the stock market do today?investorplace.com
Comments / 0