Canton, GA

McWhirter, Zelma

Cover picture for the articleIn Loving Memory Zelma Burrell McWhirter May 4, 1927 - August 9, 2021 Services Chapel of Darby Funeral Home 2:00p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 Interment - Cherokee Memorial Park - Canton, GA. Mrs. McWhirter was preceded in death by: Husband: Lenord McWhirter Parents: Grady and Ophie Reece Burrell Brother-In-Law: Weyman Cox Mrs. McWhirter is survived by: Son: Garry McWhirter of Holly Springs Sisters: Juanita Burrell of Holly Springs Barbara Cox of Cumming Nephews: Jim Cox and wife Lydia of Cumming Tom Cox and wife Connie of Woodstock Great-Nephews: Rex Cox Ty Cox Great-Nieces: Anna Cox Mauldin and husband Austin Taryn Grace Cox Great-Great-Niece: Gracie Ann Mauldin In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Zelma's memory to Holly Springs Methodist Church, c/o Midge Carr 509 Blue Mountain Rise Canton, Georgia 30114.

