Voice of the Reader: Wake up Mike!

Thank you Governor Pritzker for looking out for all of Illinois! Thanks for nothing Mike Bost and Patrick Windhorst! While our Governor is taking a ton of flack for mandating masks in the schools (amongst other things) in order to keep all of our children safe, Bost and Windhorst are spouting off about government interfering with parents rights. They think local officials and school boards should decide how to keep the children safe, because why? Are they doctors and scientists? Maybe a CDC official? Generally no, they are local business owners and parents. So I feel safer following the rules that our Governor has chosen to follow based on science! Once again, thank you Governor Pritzker! Now Mike, you can get back to trying to stop trans veterans from having possibly life saving surgeries instead of trying to get all veterans dentures when they need them regardless of their disability based on their service and Patrick, not sure what you do exactly but I do recall the day you looked me in the eye in the Springfield Capitol and told me you were not going to run for the position that you apparently went ahead and ran for. On a side note, please everyone get vaccinated!