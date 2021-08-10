Cancel
Voice of the Reader: Wake up Mike!

The Southern
 4 days ago

In Representative Mike Bost’s newsletter dated Aug. 8, 2021, he reports on a survey he took on the voters’ opinion about the advisability of wearing face masks in confined spaces. The close vote against masking evidently supported his pre-conceived conviction, as he said, "Over the past year, we've learned that local officials, when armed with accurate safety information, can and should be empowered to make decisions that reflect the unique health and safety needs of their communities."

PoliticsRockford Register-Star

Letter: Democrats, wake up

The nation’s largest national security threat, the southern border, is also a humanitarian disaster. Wait until a flood of Spanish speakers hits the schools. Blue State lawmakers are passing radical in-your-face laws removing parents' rights over their children, and a teachers' rights to hold moral beliefs. The “Culturally Responsive Teaching...
ScienceThe Southern

Voice of the Reader: Thanks Gov. Pritzker

Thank you Governor Pritzker for looking out for all of Illinois! Thanks for nothing Mike Bost and Patrick Windhorst! While our Governor is taking a ton of flack for mandating masks in the schools (amongst other things) in order to keep all of our children safe, Bost and Windhorst are spouting off about government interfering with parents rights. They think local officials and school boards should decide how to keep the children safe, because why? Are they doctors and scientists? Maybe a CDC official? Generally no, they are local business owners and parents. So I feel safer following the rules that our Governor has chosen to follow based on science! Once again, thank you Governor Pritzker! Now Mike, you can get back to trying to stop trans veterans from having possibly life saving surgeries instead of trying to get all veterans dentures when they need them regardless of their disability based on their service and Patrick, not sure what you do exactly but I do recall the day you looked me in the eye in the Springfield Capitol and told me you were not going to run for the position that you apparently went ahead and ran for. On a side note, please everyone get vaccinated!
ReligionPosted by
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Climbing the steps finds truth

There is a movement in the Country that includes some Republicans, some Christians, and some veterans that concerns me. The movement itself is not debatable as most of its ideology is based on untruths. It reminds me of when I was a little girl and the neighborhood kids told me...
Kidscentralwinews.com

Reader urges everyone to ‘mask up’

The COVID pandemic is now spreading like wild fire, thanks anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers. They had a moment to step-up and be responsible adults, but alas, your rights to not vaccinate and not wear a mask was far more important. My apologies to all the children this will affect. Kids under 12 who become infected might be much less likely to suffer lasting damage, but they are still contagious, infecting older people in the community, not just their teachers, and it keeps spreading from there. Vaccinating kids under 12 years of age, would vastly reduce that age group from remaining as a reservoir where the virus continues to replicate, mutate and spread to others less fortunate.
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vaccine opponents must step up

Alabama’s Republican governor, Kay Ivey (R-AL) was correct when she said, “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated” for the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and independent research centers highlight the fact that more than 97% of all new cases derive from people who have chosen, for whatever reason, to ignore the advice of public health officials, medical experts and medical personnel treating COVID-19 cases, about the risks they pose to themselves and others by refusing to “get the jab.” Interestingly, this vaccine hesitancy is predominant, but not exclusively, in regions where voters supported former President Donald Trump. And it is in Republican-led states where the cases have surged the most. Florida is the most outstanding example of this trend. Even here in Oregon, as reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive, low vaccination rates by county track with support for the former president (“The 10 least-vaccinated Oregon counties all went big for Trump: what the data shows,” July 23).
EducationThe Southern

Can schools opt out of mask rule? Here's what state superintendent says

Illinois' top education leader has told local superintendents they do not have the authority to refuse to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's universal masking mandate in schools for this fall. "Noncompliance is not an option," state Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said in a letter. "I will not compromise the...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The media finally comes for Team Biden's 'incoherent' border plan

The numbers are staggering and nothing like we've seen at the U.S.-Mexico border in 20-plus years: More than 210,000 illegal migrants were encountered in July, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). For context, in July 2019, CBP encountered 81,000 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border; in July 2020, that number was just 40,000.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.

