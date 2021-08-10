AMC Stock: Why Famous Short-Seller Jim Chanos Is Betting Against AMC Entertainment

AMC (NYSE:AMC) blew earnings estimates out of the water yesterday. The earnings call saw the company post far better numbers than anybody expected, and it also allowed Adam Aron to make a big announcement for the company regarding its accepted payment methods. However, some still seem to be unconvinced. In fact, short-sellers are daring to open up more put calls against AMC stock still, even in the face of retail traders who rabidly buy stock in order to squeeze the air out of shorts.