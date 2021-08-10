Barber, Pat

Pat Barber, age 73, of Canton, GA passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Northside Hospital Cherokee. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was a cherished member of her Sunday School Class. She enjoyed riding the back roads and spending time with her family. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Mulkey, and Rev. Kent Samples officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at South Canton Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by, Parents: Bessie & Bentley Thomas; Sister: Peggy Thomas Survivors include: Husband - Johnny Barber Son - Bill Barber Daughter - Vickie (Lamar) Jones Son - Mark (Amy) Barber Grandchildren - Samantha, Mashay, John, Lindzey, Thomas, Jessica 7 Great Grand Children Sister - Penny (David) Field Brother - David (Kathy) Thomas Sister - Carol (Lane) Braswell Several Nieces, Nephews, other Family & Friends also survive Flowers accepted or donations to Mt. Zion Baptist Church in her memory. South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com.