Texans Roster Move: New Lineman Off COVID List

Posted by 
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago
HOUSTON -- The Texans have no more players on the reserve-COVID-19 list.

One day after activating running back Buddy Howell and wide receiver Taywan Taylor, backup offensive tackle Geron Christian was activated from the COVID list.

The Texans were awarded Christian off waivers from the Washington Football Team during the spring as they acquired his $3.74 million rookie contract.

Christian is a 2018 third-round draft pick from Louisville who was drafted 74th overall.

He played in 24 career games with eight career starts for Washington, starting six games last season before he injured his knee.

Christian (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) started 39 games for Louisville before declaring early for the NFL draft.

Christian tore his medial collateral ligament as a rookie and was placed on injured reserve.

Christian has run the 40-yard dash in 5.33 seconds and bench pressed 225 pounds 22 times.

TexansDaily

Houston, TX

Houston, TX
