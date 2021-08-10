Farrell James Hebert
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Farrell James Hebert, 57, who died Saturday, August 7, 2021 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services. Those serving as pallbearers will be Logan Trahan, Tim Trahan, Joshua Trahan, Gerald Dartez, Pat Peltier and Brody Peltier. Honorary pallbearer will be Wesley Hebert.www.gueydantoday.com
