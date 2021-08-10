Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain County, IN

County Commissioners Issue Statement Regarding Mask Guidelines

fordcountyrecord.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fountain County Commissioners issued a statement Aug. 9 about mask guidelines. It was signed by Timothy Shumaker, Andrew Hall and Brenda Hardy. “The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention recently came out with new guidelines regarding the wearing of masks. They also called for all children to wear masks in school. The new CDC guidelines conflict with prior guidance and reflect circumstances that exist in other places that are different from the conditions experienced in Fountain County, Indiana.

www.fordcountyrecord.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
County
Fountain County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Common Sense#Cdc#Prevention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Adair County, KY935wain.com

Adair County Fiscal Court Public Notice: COVID-19 Update

Update from Judge Cowan: It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13th, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.
Public HealthTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

State health officials: Delta COVID surge is here

As New Mexico speeds toward another major surge in COVID-19 infections, a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is about a month away, according to state health officials, who acknowledged that the state’s reopening last month has lulled many people into a false sense of security. A surge in...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

COVID-19 Data and Masking Recommendations for Yates Co.

YATES COUNTY – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the COVID-19 Data Tracker to show the levels of community transmission at the national, state, and local level. The levels of transmission are categorized as "low," "moderate," "substantial," and "high." Director of Public Health, Annmarie Flanagan, states, “Here...
Washington StateThe Suburban Times

Joint Statement from Local Health Officers Regarding Need for Masks in Indoor Public Spaces

A press release from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. The health officers representing all 35 local health jurisdictions in Washington state have joined together to pass on their best public health advice to protect you, your family, and our communities. We recommend all residents wear facial coverings when in indoor public settings where the vaccination status of those around you is unknown. This step will help reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public, including customers and workers, help stem the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in many parts of the state and decrease the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Vaccinations are our best defense against COVID-19 and are safe, effective, and readily available for everyone age 12 and over. Please get yours immediately if you are not already vaccinated. See list of signors at the Health Department website.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
Warren County, KYWBKO

Warren County releases guidelines on mask policy in county buildings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the area, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon announced that masks will now be required in all Warren County government buildings. The announcement also extends to all county-owned buildings including the Warren County Courthouse and parks department buildings.
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Editorial: Questions of public health

---- Once again, New York’s Health Department is telling New Yorkers to wing it when it comes to a matter of health. In this case, it’s leaving the public in the dark on so-called breakthrough cases of the coronavirus — instances in which people who are already vaccinated contract the disease. For reasons that are not at all apparent, the state Health Department isn’t sharing data on these cases, and has been silent on why.
Posted by
MyNorthwest

King County assessing need for mask mandate ‘on an ongoing basis’ as COVID cases continue to rise

A mask directive in Snohomish County takes effect Thursday, but is a similar mandate in the works elsewhere in the Puget Sound region?. Snohomish County’s directive requires masks to be worn by everyone ages 5 and up in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status, including retail establishments, grocery stores, and government buildings. It does not apply to outdoor spaces, although Snohomish County officials recommend residents mask up in those scenarios as well.
Coastal View

Covid-19 surges, 479 new cases last week

As of Aug. 5, 52.7% of the county is now fully vaccinated, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The county has administrated 491,079 total vaccine doses; 250,531 first doses, 21,011 single doses and 217,987 second doses. Case counts, however, are on the rise, with 459 new cases...
Rowan County, NCSalisbury Post

Citing concerns over rising case numbers, Health Board recommends masks for all

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Health voted Tuesday night to formally recommend everyone wear masks in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Board of Health’s mask recommendation applies even to those who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, individuals who are vaccinated but have had a breakthrough case of COVID-19 can still transmit the virus to others.
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County School Board to discuss mask guidelines in Thursday meeting

BEDFORD Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday night. The school system held its first day of classes Wednesday. Masks were mandated by the superintendent after a previous board vote to make them optional. However, mask guidance is back on the agenda Thursday as...
Tuolumne, CAmymotherlode.com

A COVID-19 Death And 25 New COVID Cases In Tuolumne, 27 New Cases In Calaveras

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County reports a COVID-19 death of a man in his 60s who was recently hospitalized. Public Health is reporting 23 new community cases and 2 new Sierra Conservation Center inmate cases. There are 229 active cases including 17 who are hospitalized. Public Health notes one individual’s case has been transferred to their home jurisdiction and was removed from Tuolumne’s case count.

Comments / 2

Community Policy