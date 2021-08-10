Cancel
Thesis Prize Winner Targets a Proton Puzzle

By Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility
Cover picture for the articleNewswise — NEWPORT NEWS, VA – The proton was discovered just over a hundred years ago and has been intensely studied ever since. Yet, there’s still more to learn about this important building block of the visible universe. Now, work toward a better understanding of the proton carried out at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has earned Weizhi Xiong the 2020 Jefferson Science Associates (JSA) Thesis Prize.

