Alpine County, CA…The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has suspended the Mountain Counties Bridge Rails project due to the recent Tamarack Fire and seasonal winter suspension in Alpine County. Construction operations will resume in spring 2022 at the following locations: The Silver Creek Bridge on Route 4 between the Centerville Flat and Silver Creek campgrounds. Guard rails will be upgraded, and the bridge deck will be repaved. The West Fork Carson River Bridge on Route 88 at the top of Woodfords Canyon. Guard rails will be upgraded, and the bridge deck will be repaved. The Markleeville Creek Bridge on Route 89 in Markleeville will be replaced. The West Fork Carson River Bridge on the old Route 88 at Shingle Mill Flats will be blocked off for vehicular access but will remain open for pedestrian access. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023.