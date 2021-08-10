Sullivan & Cromwell Reps Canadian Pacific Railway in Offer to Buy Kansas City Southern, Escalating Bidding War
Canadian Pacific Railway made an offer on Tuesday to acquire Kansas City Southern for $31 million, escalating a bidding war for the U.S. railway. The offer comes in slightly lower than a rival bid from Canadian National, which agreed to acquire Kansas City Southern in May 2021 for $33.5 billion. Canadian Pacific indicated that its proposal has “significantly higher regulatory certainty.” Canadian Pacific was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell; Bennett Jones; and Stinson LLP. Creel-García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez advised Canadian Pacific on Mexican laws. Evercore, serving as the financial advisor to the board of Canadian Pacific, was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon.www.law.com
