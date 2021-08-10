Cancel
Sullivan & Cromwell Reps Canadian Pacific Railway in Offer to Buy Kansas City Southern, Escalating Bidding War

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Pacific Railway made an offer on Tuesday to acquire Kansas City Southern for $31 million, escalating a bidding war for the U.S. railway. The offer comes in slightly lower than a rival bid from Canadian National, which agreed to acquire Kansas City Southern in May 2021 for $33.5 billion. Canadian Pacific indicated that its proposal has “significantly higher regulatory certainty.” Canadian Pacific was advised by Sullivan & Cromwell; Bennett Jones; and Stinson LLP. Creel-García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez advised Canadian Pacific on Mexican laws. Evercore, serving as the financial advisor to the board of Canadian Pacific, was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon.

Kansas City, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Kansas City Southern rejects new bid

Kansas City Southern rejected a new bid from Canadian Pacific Railway. Canadian Pacific earlier this week offered $31 billion for the company. Canadian National Railway is offering $33.6 billion. Kansas City Southern shareholders are scheduled to vote Aug. 19 on whether to accept the deal from Canadian National.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

KCS Declines Canadian Pacific's Revised, $31B Takeover Offer

KCS (NYSE: KSU) late Thursday determined that CN's (NYSE: CNI) bid to acquire KCS is still the "superior proposal," turning down CP's revised offer. Rivals CP (NYSE: CP) and CN are seeking to acquire KCS. CP and KCS announced in March their plans to merge, but then CN put forth a competing bid and KCS opted in May to go with CN's bid instead.
TrafficBusiness Insider

CP Welcomes Kansas City Southern's Decision To Delay Stockholder Vote

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) said it welcomed Kansas City Southern (KSU) or "KCS" Board of Directors' decision to adjourn the August 19 stockholder meeting absent a decision from the the Surface Transportation Board or STB to "give all shareholders and the Board time to receive and consider the STB decision."
TrafficBusiness Wire

Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Unanimously Determines Proposal from Canadian Pacific Railway Does Not Constitute a Superior Proposal to Its Agreement with CN

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) ("CP") on August 10, 2021 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a “Company Superior Proposal” and could not reasonably be expected to lead to a “Company Superior Proposal,” as defined in KCS’ previously announced definitive merger agreement with CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI).
Trafficdtnpf.com

Kansas City Southern Board of Directors Puts CN Merger Vote on Hold

On Aug. 12, the Kansas City Southern (KCS) put out a news release in reference to the recent new bid from the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) saying. KCS stated its Board of Directors, following a careful and thorough review in consultation with outside financial and legal advisors, has unanimously determined that the unsolicited proposal received from CP on Aug. 10 to acquire KCS in a cash and stock transaction does not constitute a "Company Superior Proposal."
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Kansas City Southern may delay Canadian National deal vote

(Reuters) - Kansas City Southern said on Thursday it has turned down a $27 billion bid from Canadian Pacific Railway and will delay a shareholder vote on a $29 billion deal to sell itself to Canadian National Railway Co if the rail regulator does not rule on the deal in the next five days.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

The unfolding of the Kansas City Southern takeover saga

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) said on Thursday its board determined that the unsolicited proposal received from Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) does not constitute a "superior proposal" to its agreement with Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO). CP Rail presented a new $27 billion offer for U.S. peer...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Canadian Pacific makes new $27 billion bid for K.C. Southern

Canadian Pacific Railway made a new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern, looking to derail the U.S. railroad's pending merger with rival Canadian National Railway Co. ahead of an important shareholder vote less than two weeks away. The offer is $300 a share, Canadian Pacific said in a statement Tuesday,...
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific (CP) Submits Superior Proposal to Combine with Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) today announced it has submitted a superior proposal to acquire Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) in a stock and cash transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately USD$31 billion1, offering KCS stockholders an alternative recognizing the premium value of KCS while providing more regulatory certainty.
Trafficinvesting.com

Kansas City Gains On Report Canadian Pacific Plans Revised Bid

Investing.com -- Kansas City Southern stock (NYSE:KSU), at the heart of a bidding war between Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), was up 4.2% in Tuesday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal about a likely revised offer from Canadian Pacific. According to the WSJ...
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

US Class I Railroads To Feds: Don't Blame Us

Much of the congestion occurring at intermodal rail terminals are ultimately related to factors beyond the control of the Class I railroads, and the railroads are doing all that they can to improve terminal throughput, assert the CEOs of U.S.-based Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board. The board...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Ocean Carriers Under Fire For Not Honoring Shipping Contracts

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about a U.S. company that's suing "collusive" ocean carriers and alleging price manipulation. Jon Monroe, founder, Monroe Consulting, tries to help us make sense of this market and what's going on between shippers and carriers. In the past three years, C.H....
Public Healthyourmileagemayvary.net

Starting Monday: First U.S. Market With Mandatory Vaccines For All Hotel Stays

Since the delta variant took hold in mid-July, we’ve all seen the rules. For example, the new Harry Potter store in NYC has capacity limits in place so they’re using a virtual queue system (we visited it; the store is an amazing hot mess, y’all). Everyone again has to wear masks indoors at Disney parks. Some places have taken it even further, i.e., if you plan to see a Broadway show, you’ll have to show proof of vaccination.
Industryinvesting.com

Massive China Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

(Bloomberg) -- A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares. The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

One COVID Case Sees China Partially Shut Down One Of Its Biggest Cargo Ports

China shut down a key terminal in one of its biggest cargo ports after one worker tested positive for COVID-19, Chinese state media have announced. The partial closure of Ningbo-Zhoushan port will suspend all inbound and outbound services at the Meishan terminal until further notice as part of China’s “zero tolerance” approach toward COVID-19.

Comments / 0

