Dark Sky Films Sets August 20th Release Date For ‘Blood Conscious’ Starring Nick Damici

This weekend Screen Slate presents the original Friday the 13th at Tribeca’s Roxy Cinema on a special uncut 35mm print from the film’s UK release. Although it may seem obvious, the movie has not been shown in New York City on its namesake holiday since 2013 (and at that time digitally). Here’s a rare chance to view the classic slasher on film with a few extra seconds of Tom Savini’s gore effects cut from the original U.S. theatrical release. It’s like seeing the movie in 1980, but even bloodier!