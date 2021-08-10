Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dark Sky Films Sets August 20th Release Date For ‘Blood Conscious’ Starring Nick Damici

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 4 days ago

Dark Sky Films has announced the August 20th theatrical + digital/VOD release of BLOOD CONSCIOUS. Written and directed by Timothy Covell and produced by Christina Behnketarring, the film stars Nick Damici, DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas and Oghenero Gbaje. ‘Blood Conscious’ has quickly become a fan favorite at numerous festivals. Check out the official trailer and poster art for the film below.

www.iconvsicon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Poster Art#Dark Sky Films#Opening Cities#Mo Filmbar Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Ghostland,” “Bruised” Set Release Dates

We’ve already seen Nicolas Cage vs. killer animatronics and pig kidnappers this year, now get ready for him to take on ninjas, ghosts and samurais – all in one movie. RLJE Films has set a September 17th cinema and digital release date for the bonkers looking post-Apocalyptic western action horror feature “Prisoners of the Ghostland” which hails from Japanese filmmaker Sion Sono (“The Forest of Love,” “Love Exposure”).
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

Is there a Star Wars: Bad Batch season 2 release date?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is the latest animated show set in a galaxy far, far away. It recently released its fourteenth episode, meaning we’re only two weeks away from an explosive season finale. With so many Disney Plus projects planned years in advance, it’s got Star Wars fans asking one question – is there a Star Wars: Bad Batch season 2 release date?
MoviesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Halle Berry’s MMA Film Gets Netflix Release Date

Halle Berry is definitely bringing the two-punch combo energy for her upcoming MMA film coming to Netflix later this year. According to Shadow and Act, the film entitled Bruised will not only be Berry’s feature film directorial debut, she’ll also be starring in the film scheduled for release on the platform November 24 of this year.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.) The Star Trek franchise almost feels like a tale of two mediums, with multiple different shows currently airing (and thriving!) on television while the movie side of […]
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Lovers of the Red Sky Release Date, Spoilers, Cast And Where To Watch Online

KDrama & KPop Writer An avid K-pop and K-drama fan who's deeply into studying Greek and Roman mythology. Lovers of the Red Sky is yet another series that every Kdrama fan should anticipate. Not only will this mark the return of Love in the Moonlight actress Kim Yoo Jung, the unique storyline and chemistry between the lead characters will also pique everyone’s interest.
Movieshorrornews.net

New Blood Entertainment Releasing will distribute Nigel Hartwell’s New Horror Film Demented

New Blood Entertainment Releasing will distribute Nigel Hartwell’s new horror film Demented. The film stars horror icons Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th), and Wrestling Icons Bret “Hitman” Hart (Former WWE Champ), Angelina Love (Current Women of Honor Champ), Dakota House (X-files, North of 60) Cheyenne Ennis (Insight of Evil) and Barry J Gillis (Things Wicked World).
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘Analog Love: The (Long Lost) Art of the Mixtape’ Documentary Hits VOD and Limited-Edition Blu-Ray On August 17th

A powerful new documentary, ‘Analog Love: The (Long Lost) Art of the Mixtape,’ is arriving on VOD and limited edition Blu-Ray on August 17th via Passion River. Do you remember sharing your feelings with someone through a “mix tape?” Analog Love is a joyful look at why this ritual of communication through music still continues to be so meaningful.
Phoenix, AZdailydead.com

The 2021 International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival Begins This Week in Phoenix, Lineup Includes THE NIGHT HOUSE, THE STRINGS, BLOOD CONSCIOUS

Overseen by Festival Director Monte Yazzie (who can be heard on the Corpse Club podcast and whose film reviews are featured on Daily Dead), the International Horror & Sci-Fi Film Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 12th, at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and the lineup is once again an eclectic array of enlightening, insightful, and altogether enthralling films from around the world, including The Last Matinee, The Strings, Blood Conscious, and The Night House!
New York City, NYhorrorsociety.com

Original FRIDAY THE 13TH uncut 35mm to screen 10/13 & 10/14 as part of Screen Slate at Roxy Cinema

This weekend Screen Slate presents the original Friday the 13th at Tribeca’s Roxy Cinema on a special uncut 35mm print from the film’s UK release. Although it may seem obvious, the movie has not been shown in New York City on its namesake holiday since 2013 (and at that time digitally). Here’s a rare chance to view the classic slasher on film with a few extra seconds of Tom Savini’s gore effects cut from the original U.S. theatrical release. It’s like seeing the movie in 1980, but even bloodier!
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Night of the Animated Dead, release date, cast, trailer and more

In 1968, George A. Romero broke new ground in horror when he set the bar for the zombie genre. Night of the Living Dead was released on October 1, 1968, at the Fulton Theater in Pittsburgh. The film was released with some controversy, but years later, it has stood the test of time and serves as a huge influence in the horror community.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

The Dead Daisies Release “Like No Other” Short Film In Celebration of Life On The Road

The Dead Daisies have the released an inspiring short film, “Like No Other”. Joining the band on the road for three weeks, a journalist / videographer captured shows across the US for the first time since the global pandemic stood the music industry on its head. Every night the band did what they do best: Play great ROCK! The “Like No Other” short film reflects on past memories and modern-day heroes that instill hope and happiness to people around the world.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Novice’: IFC Films Acquires North American Rights To Tribeca Prize Winner, Sets Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired North American rights to The Novice, the first feature from writer-director Lauren Hadaway, which will debut in select theaters, digital platforms and VOD on December 17. The festival favorite follows queer college freshman Alex Dall (Orphan‘s Isabelle Fuhrman), who joins her university’s rowing team and undertakes an obsessive physical and psychological journey to make it to the top varsity boat. Hadaway based the thriller on personal experience as a competitive collegiate rower. With it, she poses provocative questions about the expectations imposed on young women in America, and the psychologically damaging effects of a culture that encourages the...
Moviesramascreen.com

Watch Nicolas Cage In This PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Official Trailer

RLJE Films has released this official trailer for PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND. Available in Select Theaters, on Demand and Digital on September 17th!. Starring Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi, Yuzuka Nakaya. Directed By Sion Sono. Written By Aaron Hendry & Reza Sixo Safai. Synopsis. In...
Moviesstartattle.com

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021 movie) trailer, release date

It’s the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. Startattle.com – Summer Days, Summer Nights 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy