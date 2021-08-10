Dark Sky Films Sets August 20th Release Date For ‘Blood Conscious’ Starring Nick Damici
Dark Sky Films has announced the August 20th theatrical + digital/VOD release of BLOOD CONSCIOUS. Written and directed by Timothy Covell and produced by Christina Behnketarring, the film stars Nick Damici, DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas and Oghenero Gbaje. ‘Blood Conscious’ has quickly become a fan favorite at numerous festivals. Check out the official trailer and poster art for the film below.www.iconvsicon.com
