Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

3-car crash in Hope Valley results in major injuries

By Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mountain Democrat
 4 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Two people were rushed to an area hospital Friday morning after a multiple vehicle collision forced closure of Highway 89 in Hope Valley. CHP investigators say 56-year-old Placerville man, Stevan Fairover, was driving southbound on Highway 89 when for unknown reasons he allowed his 2011 Dodge Ram pickup to drift into the oncoming northbound lane, sideswiping a gray Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Tristian Cormier, 43, of Carmichael in the early meaning.

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
Local
California Accidents
Placerville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hope Valley, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Accidents
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Traffic
City
Placerville, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui#South Lake#Dodge#Chevy#Barton Memorial Hospital#Chp#Dui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy