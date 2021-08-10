3-car crash in Hope Valley results in major injuries
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Two people were rushed to an area hospital Friday morning after a multiple vehicle collision forced closure of Highway 89 in Hope Valley. CHP investigators say 56-year-old Placerville man, Stevan Fairover, was driving southbound on Highway 89 when for unknown reasons he allowed his 2011 Dodge Ram pickup to drift into the oncoming northbound lane, sideswiping a gray Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Tristian Cormier, 43, of Carmichael in the early meaning.www.mtdemocrat.com
Comments / 0