Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Dominion Voting files scorching $1.7B defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, OAN

By Tim De Chant
Ars Technica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominion Voting Systems filed another round of lawsuits today, alleging that the company was defamed by conservative news channels Newsmax and One America News Network when they aired segments that claimed the 2020 US election was rigged. Dominion also filed a defamation suit against Patrick Byrne, the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, who has peddled election-fraud conspiracy theories.

arstechnica.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oan#Newsmax#Lawsuits#Defamation#Oan#Dominion Voting Systems#One America News Network#Overstock Com#Fox News#Dominion#The Wall Street Journal#Maga#Russian#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell runs off stage at his 'cyber symposium' after LOSING bid to dismiss multibillion-dollar Dominion lawsuit over election rigging claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen fleeing the stage at his own event on Wednesday, moments after losing his bid to stop a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over conspiracy theories the 2020 election was rigged against Donald Trump. Lindell is in Sioux Falls, South Dakota hosting a...
U.S. PoliticsSlate

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and the MyPillow Guy Are in Huge Trouble

On Wednesday, a Trump-appointed judge spanked three Trump boosters for spreading Trump’s lies in a ruling that could cost them hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. District Judge Carl J. Nichols crafted a blistering opinion allowing three defamation lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Trump’s lawyers, Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, to move forward to trial.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Sidney Powell and the limits on a litigator’s ‘license to lie’

(Reuters) - Litigators can talk an awful lot of smack in court appearances and filings without having to worry about defamation. But when they step outside of the courtroom, it’s a different story: Litigation is not a “license to lie.”. I’m borrowing that thoroughly delicious phrase from a brief by...
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giuliani can’t dodge vote-fraud defamation suit, judge rules

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani must face the $1.3 billion defamation suit filed against him by the voting technology company he falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election to hurt his client Donald Trump, a federal judge ruled. The lawsuit, by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., properly explained how Giuliani’s false...
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

Judge throws out Avenatti defamation suit against Fox News

WILMINGTON, Del. (CN) — A federal judge sided with Fox News on Friday in a $250 million defamation suit brought against it by famous anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas – a member of the Third Circuit sitting by designation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware – said in an 11-page ruling that news outlets are not liable for minor mistakes made when reporting on public figures or matters of public concern.
Presidential Electionfox35orlando.com

Dominion sues Newsmax, OAN and former Overstock CEO over election claims

2020 election was ‘most secure in American history,' according to CISA committees. According to the joint statement released Friday by the committees, which are part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under DHS, election officials are reviewing and double-checking the entire election process, and have not found evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities.
U.S. PoliticsRiverside Press Enterprise

Giuliani, Powell, Lindell lose bid to dismiss lawsuits

Three prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump -Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell – on Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss multibillion dollar lawsuits saying their false claims about the 2020 presidential election defamed the Dominion voting equipment company. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington D.C....
EconomyMother Jones

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne Gets Sued for Pushing Election Lies

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Dominion, the voting equipment vendor at the heart of some of the most sensational and debunked conspiracies holding that the 2020 was stolen from former President Donald Trump, filed a trio of defamation lawsuits Tuesday targeting two conservative media outlets and Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News and the Overstock founder for $1.6billion in damages EACH for 'spreading claims their voting machines rigged the election for Biden'

Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax, One America News and the founder of Overstock.com on Tuesday each for $1.6 billion in damages over accusations they defamed the company by claiming it helped rig the 2020 election against former President Trump. Dominion, one of the nation's largest voting companies, has cited lost...

Comments / 2

Community Policy