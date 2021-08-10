Dominion Voting files scorching $1.7B defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, OAN
Dominion Voting Systems filed another round of lawsuits today, alleging that the company was defamed by conservative news channels Newsmax and One America News Network when they aired segments that claimed the 2020 US election was rigged. Dominion also filed a defamation suit against Patrick Byrne, the founder and former CEO of Overstock.com, who has peddled election-fraud conspiracy theories.arstechnica.com
