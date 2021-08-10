Dominion Voting files scorching $1.7B defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, OAN

WILMINGTON, Del. (CN) — A federal judge sided with Fox News on Friday in a $250 million defamation suit brought against it by famous anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti. U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas – a member of the Third Circuit sitting by designation in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware – said in an 11-page ruling that news outlets are not liable for minor mistakes made when reporting on public figures or matters of public concern.