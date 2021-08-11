El Alfa Announces First-Ever World Tour With 2021 US Dates

ILLENIUM is hitting the road this October on the Fallen Embers Tour that will take him to cities like Denver, San Francisco, Chicago, and more. Conjuring up heartfelt, powerful sounds, with lyrics to match, ILLENIUM knows how to reach the hearts of listeners. Over the course of his career, he’s quickly risen to the top and earned himself a loyal fanbase along the way. His music is honest and relatable at its core, and the melodies intertwined within his lyrics have made him an instant treasure in the dance music community.