El Alfa Announces First-Ever World Tour With 2021 US Dates
El Alfa has announced his first-ever world tour beginning in the U.S. in the fall of 2021, Billboard has learned. The Dominican dembow star, who’s collaborated with artists such as Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee and more, will kick off the North American leg of his tour on Oct. 14 in Dallas. It will wrap up Nov. 21 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after making pit stops in key cities like New York, Miami and Atlanta.www.billboard.com
