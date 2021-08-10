Daves’ Detours: Yaquina Head

I’ve been thinking a lot about River Dave’s situation since I heard of his incarceration in July. Things became more dire for him when his dwelling burned to the ground. It’s amazing that his story has reached people internationally. I walk my dog along the beautiful Merrimack River bank below where he lived for years and learned about him from people enjoying the beach. I’ve heard him make friendly comments, hollering down from the steep bank and heard his rooster’s prolific crowing and music playing up in the woods. Last weekend, it was very quiet until a red canoe appeared, coming down the river playing Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s “What a Wonderful World.”