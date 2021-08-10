The Suicide Squad Earns Low Box Office Numbers. But What About Streaming?
Getting individuals back into theaters is difficult. Right when it appeared like we were back on track, the Delta variant hits. Now some films have done well theatrically in the pandemic era. In their opening weekends Black Widow brings in $80 million while F9 brings $70 million. Now we have to keep things in perspective here. The Suicide Squad release is in the thick of the Delta variant in the US. Because of this, The Suicide Squad earns low opening box office numbers. They bring in a lowly $25.6 million in theaters. But what about streaming?lrmonline.com
