Alabaster, AL

Alabaster woman faces charges of theft from nursing home residents

By Jeff Wyatt
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article57-year-old Paige Taylor Smith of Alabaster is being held in the Shelby County Detention Center on two counts of first degree theft of property, which is a class B felony. According to a release from Attorney General Steve Marshall, Smith is believed to have initiated unauthorized electronic withdrawals from residents of a Shelby county nursing home while she worked as the facility's business manager. She is also believed to have used victims' debit cards for unauthorized ATM withdrawals totaling more than $2,500.

