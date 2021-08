Regardless of your specific fantasy football draft strategy, you want to find the best players at all points in your draft. It's not difficult to walk away from at least the first few round with some top-tier studs, but the real challenges comes when trying to find potential breakouts and sleepers, be it in the mid-rounds with even slightly undervalued players or late in the draft with lotto tickets. "Draft-day steals," as we like to call them, are how can you really put your team over the top, and no 2021 draft cheat sheet is complete without a list of potential targets at QB, RB, WR, and TE.