The Ascent has problems running in its full capacity, but only if you got your copy through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Neon Giant’s debut title The Ascent has been a fun game to play, and it’s been hitting the sweet spots of many reviewers since its release. However, there’s a bit of a problem when it comes to its graphics settings. While the game runs just fine when running from Steam, its DLSS and ray-tracing just won’t work on the Xbox Game Pass version. This doesn’t seem to be intentional, however, the game has been packaged may have affected the game’s performance.